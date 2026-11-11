Ramayana Creates Another Box Office Record, Crosses Rs 100 Crore Net In South Indian Dubbed Languages

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, continues to make waves at the box office. The epic has achieved a major milestone by crossing Rs 100 crore net from its South Indian dubbed versions in just six days, according to Sacnilk. It is now the first Hindi-origin film to achieve the feat.

Kannada Versions Leads

Among the four dubbed versions, Kannada has recorded the highest collection at Rs 41.20 crore. The Telugu version has earned Rs 33 crore, while Tamil has contributed Rs 17.35 crore. The Malayalam version has collected Rs 12.90 crore. Together, they have taken the South dubbed total to Rs 104.45 crore.

The film's total India net collection stood at Rs 440.45 crore through Day 6, with the four South Indian versions accounting for around 23.7% of the total.

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Yash's popularity in Karnataka, along with the film's release in multiple languages, has helped it attract audiences across the region.

Ramayana Beats Other South Dubbed Hits

The film's performance in these markets has also taken it past the lifetime South dubbed collections of several popular Bollywood films. These include Dhurandhar 2, War 2, Jawan and Animal.

Dhurandhar 2 holds the next spot with Rs 68.54 crore from its South Indian dubbed versions. War 2 has collected Rs 58.96 crore, followed by Jawan at Rs 57.94 crore, Animal at Rs 50.89 crore and Brahmastra at Rs 19.84 crore. Unlike these films, Ramayana has crossed Rs 104 crore in just six days, according to Sacnilk reports.

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The record shows the growing contribution of regional-language releases to the film's overall box office success. The comparison is based on India net collections from South Indian dubbed versions, with the other films' figures representing their lifetime totals.

Adipurush has been left out as it was made in both Hindi and Telugu. While its Telugu collection alone crossed Rs 130 crore net, it does not qualify as a dubbed version. Its Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam releases together earned around Rs 6.95 crore net.

Despite facing competition from regional films during the Diwali season, Ramayana has performed well in South Indian markets. Its success could also encourage more Bollywood filmmakers to release their films in regional languages.

With the theatrical run still underway, the Bhai Dooj holiday may help Ramayana push its dubbed-language collections even higher.

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