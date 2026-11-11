Manipur Board HSLC, HSE Time Table 2027: Class 10 Exams Start From Feb 10, Class 12 From Feb 11

Manipur's class 10 board examinations will begin on February 10, 2027, while class 12 exams will commence the following day (February 11), according to the schedule released by the state's examination authority. The High School Leaving Certificate examinations will conclude on February 25, while the Higher Secondary Examination will continue until March 19.

The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur, issued the HSLC timetable on November 6, 2026, while the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur, published the HSE programme on November 10. Students can access the schedule through the respective notification sections on bosem.in and cohsem.nic.in.

For Class 10, English will be the opening paper on February 10, followed by optional subjects on February 12 and Social Science on February 16. First-language papers and subjects taken in their place are scheduled for February 19. Science will be held on February 22, with Mathematics bringing the theory examinations to a close on February 25.

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The HSLC papers will begin at 9 am. Students appearing for 80-mark papers will have three hours, until noon to answer questions, while those taking 48-mark papers will finish at 11 am. The board will separately announce practical examination dates for Thang-ta, Fine Arts, Eshei Nongmai and Manipuri Jagoi.

For class 12 students, the examination will begin with MIL or Alternative English on February 11. Elective language papers are scheduled for February 13, followed by English on February 17. Physics, Political Science and Accountancy will be examined on February 23, while Chemistry, Education and Business Studies are listed for February 26.

The March schedule includes Biology and History on March 1 and Mathematics on March 8. Anthropology and Economics will be the final papers on March 19. HSE examinations will start at 10 am, with three hours allotted to papers carrying 70, 80 or 100 marks and two hours for 40-mark papers.

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Class 12 practical examinations will take place ahead of the theory papers, between January 2 and January 30, 2027. Institutions must obtain the council's approval before conducting practical assessments.

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