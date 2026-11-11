Bengaluru Landlady's Unusual Rules: 10 PM Deadline, Six-Months Lock-In Period, Rs 1 Lakh Deposit And More

Ensuring cleanliness, limiting occupancy to two people and requiring tenants to return home by 10 PM without fail were among the conditions reportedly imposed by the Bengaluru landlady.

The flat, offered at a monthly rent of Rs 17,000, came with a six-month lock-in period and a hefty security deposit, leaving the prospective tenant shocked.

The unusual restrictions, listed by landlady, were shared by an X user whose friend has gone to Bangalore for her studies. The post has sparked a debate on social media over tenants' freedom, privacy and rights.

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According to the viral post, the woman's friend, Pooja, had shortlisted a 3BHK flat in Bengaluru and initially found the rental arrangement suitable. However, when she expressed interest in renting the property, the landlady began listing several conditions that tenants would have to follow.

10 PM Curfew and Restrictions on Visitors

Among the conditions, the landlady reportedly allowed a maximum of two people to stay in the flat and required them to return home by 10 PM without fail.

She also allegedly stated that if any male friend visited the property, the tenants would have to arrange a conversation with his family.

Other restrictions reportedly included avoiding unnecessary water consumption, maintaining cleanliness, keeping noise levels low and not visiting the terrace unnecessarily or spending extended periods there.

Although the woman was reportedly willing to consider several of these conditions, the landlady's final demand became the biggest hurdle.

Rs 1 Lakh Advance and Six-Month Lock-In

According to the X post, the landlady demanded Rs 1 lakh deposit for six months. She allegedly made it clear that if the tenants vacated the flat before completing the six-month period, the advance amount would not be refunded.

The condition reportedly prompted Pooja to reject the rental offer. She also questioned how students could arrange such a substantial amount and expressed concern over the numerous restrictions attached to a property charging Rs 17,000 in monthly rent.

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The post also raises questions about the balance between a landlord's property rules and tenants' freedom to live independently.

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