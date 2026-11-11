Tata Power Q2 Results: Profit Soars 49%, But Margins Spell Concern

Tata Power announced July to September quarter earnings for fiscal 2027 on Wednesday, November 11, 206. The company's net profit rose 48.6% to Rs 1,366 crore for the second quarter of the current financial year from Rs 919 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The surge in net profit comes as Tata Power saw a one time gain of Rs 119 crore in the quarter, while its revenue from operations jumped 26.3% to Rs 19,636 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026 from Rs 15,545 crore in the same quarter previous year. In terms of operations, Ebitda climbed 11.1% to Rs 3,667 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 3,302 crore in Q2FY26. Ebitda margin, however contracted to 18.7% year-on-year from 21.2%.

The quarterly growth was driven by Generation, Renewables, Transmission & Distribution and emerging consumer-focused green businesses. The quality and resilience of the earnings continue to strengthen, with regulated and long-term contracted businesses accounting for an increasing share of EBITDA, providing greater predictability and visibility of cash flows and profitability, Tata Power said ina release on Wednesday, November 11.

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Speaking on Q2 show, Tata Power CEO and Managing Director Praveer Sinha said, “While our regulated and contracted businesses provide resilient cash flows; renewables, rooftop solar, storage, and customer-facing solutions are enhancing growth momentum. Our Rs 10,000 crore capital deployment in the first half of the year is accelerating renewable capacity addition, transmission expansion, pumped storage development, and digital distribution infrastructure. Backed by a robust project pipeline, disciplined capital allocation, and improving profitability across our businesses, we are well poised to deliver sustained profitable growth while supporting India's energy transition and strengthening its energy security.”

Further, the company is advancing its pumped storage hydro portfolio, with construction at Bhivpuri PSP progressing on schedule and Board approval secured for the capital commitment for the Shirwata project.

Tata Power (Q2 FY27, Consolidated, YoY)

Net profit up 48.6% to Rs 1,366 crore from Rs 919 crore.

One-time gain of Rs 119 crore in Q2.

Revenue up 26.3% to Rs 19,636 crore from Rs 15,545 crore.

EBITDA up 11.1% to Rs 3,667 crore from Rs 3,302 crore.

EBITDA margin at 18.7% versus 21.2% YoY.

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