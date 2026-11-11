Lesser Congestion, Shorter Commutes: PM Modi On How Noida Metro Project Will Benefit Residents

The Union Cabinet has approved an extension of the Noida Metro's Aqua Line, a move expected to improve connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida, ease road congestion and reduce travel time for daily commuters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the project would strengthen urban mobility and make commuting easier for residents, while supporting the region's economic growth.

The approved extension will cover 8.449 km, connecting Noida Sector 51 with Greater Noida Sector 4 through five elevated stations, according to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release issued on Wednesday.

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Once operational, the extension will take the combined active Metro Rail network in Noida and Greater Noida to 71.878 km. The new corridor is expected to improve access to several residential, commercial and institutional areas that currently have limited metro connectivity.

One of the key features of the project is its proposed interchange with the Blue Line at Noida Sector 61, giving commuters access to another major metro corridor.

The extension will also connect important commercial destinations, including Gaur City Mall, H&S Mall, Blue Sapphire Mall and commercial establishments in Greater Noida Sector 4. IKEA at Noida Sector 51 and Anthurium Mall in Sector 73 are among the other locations expected to benefit from improved connectivity.

Several office and employment hubs are also expected to gain from the expansion. These include Tech Mahindra and TCL Tech offices in Noida Sector 60, the Oil Industry Development Board in Sector 73 and Golden I's commercial space in Greater Noida Sector 4.

The corridor is also expected to improve access to educational institutions, healthcare facilities and residential neighbourhoods. These include Delhi Public School in Sector 122, Kailash Hospital, Cloud9 Hospital and Rama Hospital, along with residential developments such as Cleo County and Gaur City 1 and 2.

A key objective of the extension is to encourage more commuters to use public transport instead of private vehicles.

According to the government, the additional metro connectivity is expected to ease pressure on roads, improve traffic movement and reduce travel time. Fewer vehicles on the road could also contribute to better road safety.

The project is expected to deliver environmental benefits by encouraging a shift towards metro travel, which can help lower carbon emissions compared with conventional fossil-fuel-based transport.

Beyond daily commuting, the expansion is expected to support economic activity by improving access to workplaces, commercial centres and transport hubs.

The government said better connectivity could help businesses in areas surrounding the new stations attract more customers and investment. It could also make previously less accessible neighbourhoods more attractive for commercial and residential development.

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Improved access to employment, education and healthcare facilities is another expected benefit, particularly for residents who depend on public transport.

The extension is part of the broader effort to strengthen public transportation infrastructure in Noida and Greater Noida as the twin cities continue to expand.

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