Dharavi-To-Powai Ride Turns Terrifying As Auto Driver Drugged With Spiked Drink, Loses Rs 6,000

A 46-year-old autorickshaw driver was allegedly drugged and robbed by a passenger during a ride from Dharavi to Powai, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

The accused was arrested nearly six weeks later after the driver's acquaintance traced his stolen mobile phone.

An autorickshaw ride from Dharavi to Powai turned into a frightening experience for a 46-year-old driver in Mumbai after a passenger allegedly drugged him with a cold drink, robbed him of his mobile phone and Rs 6,000 in cash, and left him unconscious by the roadside.

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The accused allegedly used the driver's stolen phone to call one of his friends, instead of just running away, and told him the driver was lying unconscious near Chand Shah Wali Dargah in Powai.

The victim, identified as Asgar Ali Sher Siddiqui, was unconscious for three days in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Bhabha Hospital in Kurla. He woke up on the fourth day and was released five days later on September 28.

The incident took place on September 23 but Siddiqui approached Powai police only on November 7.

He could not file a complaint immediately because he was hospitalised and avoided visiting the police station even after his discharge. The accused, identified as 47-year-old Umesh Rambharose Chaurasia, was arrested later that day.

A Rs 347 Ride From Dharavi To Powai

According to Siddiqui's complaint, he was waiting for passengers in Dharavi's Rajiv Gandhi Nagar around noon on September 23 when an unidentified man approached him and asked for a ride to Powai.

Siddiqui agreed and drove through the Western Express Highway (WEH) and Saki Naka before reaching an area near Chand Shah Wali Dargah in Powai.

The autorickshaw meter showed a fare of Rs 347. When Siddiqui asked the passenger to pay, the man requested five minutes, saying he needed to collect money from a nearby shop.

However, instead of returning with the fare, the passenger came back with two bottles of cold drink.

Passenger Allegedly Drugs Driver With Cold Drink

As per the complaint, the passenger offered Siddiqui one of the bottles. The driver initially refused, but the man allegedly insisted, opened the bottle himself and persuaded him to drink.

Within three to four minutes of consuming the drink, Siddiqui reportedly began feeling severely dizzy and eventually lost consciousness.

The passenger then allegedly searched his trouser pockets and took away his mobile phone and Rs 6,000 in cash.

In an unusual turn of events, the accused reportedly went through the contacts saved on the stolen phone, randomly selected the name of Mimraj Ahmed and called him. He told Ahmed that Siddiqui was lying unconscious near Chand Shah Wali Dargah and asked him to come to the spot.

The call helped Siddiqui's friends locate him. They rushed to the location and took him to Bhabha Hospital, where he remained unconscious for three days.

Investigators suspect that the cold drink may have been mixed with an intoxicating substance. However, the exact substance used has not yet been established.

Stolen Phone Helps Police Catch Accused

For more than six weeks after the incident, Siddiqui had no information about the person who had allegedly drugged and robbed him.

The breakthrough came on November 7 when his acquaintance, Harish Jaiswar, called Siddiqui's stolen mobile number. To his surprise, the accused answered the call, suggesting that he was still using the stolen phone.

Jaiswar then persuaded the man to meet him at Sion railway station. After the suspect arrived, Jaiswar called the number again and identified him as the person carrying Siddiqui's stolen phone.

Jaiswar raised an alarm by shouting, "Chor, chor!" Siddiqui, who had also reached the station with another autorickshaw driver, joined him. People nearby caught the suspect and handed him over to the police.

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During questioning, the accused identified himself as Umesh Rambharose Chaurasia, 47.

Senior Police Inspector Atmaji Sawant confirmed Chaurasia's arrest. The Powai police have registered a case under Sections 123 and 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police are investigating the suspected use of an intoxicating substance and whether the accused was involved in similar offences.

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