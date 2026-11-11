Class 9 Student Gets Rs 1.62 Crore BMW M4 From Father For Scoring Good Marks

A businessman in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district has bought his teenage son a BMW M4 Competition, a high-performance sports coupe worth Rs 1.62 crore, as a reward for good exam results.

Mohammad Talha, 15, is a Class 9 student who did well in his half-yearly examinations. The car has since become the talk of Paraj village in the Galsi area.

Talha had wanted the BMW M4 Competition for a long time. His father, Shamsuddin Midya, had promised to buy it for him if he scored well. After the results were declared, Midya travelled to Mumbai and bought the car from a showroom in Andheri.

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The coupe was then sent to Paraj in a specially enclosed container. It reached the village on Friday, November 6, and a crowd of curious locals gathered to see it.

News of the gift has divided opinion online. While some users lauded Midya for recognising his son's hard work, others felt a car this expensive was not a suitable reward for a 15-year-old.

About The Car

The M4 Competition is among the most powerful sports coupes BMW sells in India. It is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged inline six-cylinder petrol engine that makes 530 bhp and 650 Nm of torque.

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The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The M xDrive version can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.5 seconds, and its top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph.

On the outside, the coupe gets a large kidney grille and headlights with yellow accents. Carbon fibre features on the bonnet, front splitter, mirror caps and rear diffuser. The cabin is fitted with M carbon bucket seats and design elements in line with BMW's M branding.

Family's Car Collection

The BMW M4 is the latest addition to Midya's collection of cars. He already owns a latest-generation Range Rover Autobiography, a Volvo XC90 and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class, along with a Mahindra Thar Roxx and a Hyundai Alcazar.

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