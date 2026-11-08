Surat Businessman Gifts Over Rs 20 Lakh Diwali Bonus to 20 Employees, Wins Hearts Online

A Surat-based businessman has drawn attention on social media after giving each of his employees a Diwali bonus of more than Rs 1 lakh. Ramswaroop Munde, owner of Mahadev Cloth Centre in Gujarat's Mota Varachha area, distributed over Rs 20 lakh among 20 women employees as part of the festive celebrations.

A video of the distribution has since gone viral, showing Munde handing over bundles of cash to the employees. The money was placed on decorated silver-coloured ceremonial puja thalis, adding to the festive setting. The bundles reportedly contained currency notes in denominations of Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500.

The generous gesture towards the workers left several emotional, with one woman even seen crying while receiving the generous gift. One employee reportedly shared that the money would help her move closer to fulfilling her dream of purchasing a house.

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Explaining the reason behind his gesture, Munde said he considers his employees an integral part of his business and treats them like family members.

"They are like family members," he said, highlighting that their hard work and dedication have played a vital role in the growth of his business.

He wanted his employees to share in the company's success and celebrate Diwali without worrying about household expenses. Munde, who reportedly experienced poverty during his childhood, said he understands the financial challenges families face, particularly during festivals.

Munde also connected the distribution to the traditional Rajasthani custom of 'Mamera', under which a maternal uncle means brother presents gifts and money to a woman. He said he wanted to follow the spirit of this tradition while honouring his women employees.

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The video received widespread appreciation, with social media users praising the businessman for recognising his employees' contributions. Many described the gesture as an example of genuine leadership and employee appreciation.

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