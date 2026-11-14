Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranbir-Yash Starrer Holds Strong On Second Saturday

Ramayana Part 1 is maintaining a solid hold in its second weekend at the box office, with the magnum opus posting strong numbers on Saturday.

The Nitesh Tiwari film, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, has earned Rs 45.84 crore in India on Day 10 so far, with the film currently running across 16,441 shows. Its India net collection has reached Rs 658.54 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 786.59 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk

On Day 10, the Hindi version led the collection with Rs 37.93 crore from 14,430 shows. Kannada followed with Rs 3.67 crore from 704 shows. The Tamil version collected Rs 2.72 crore from 767 shows, while Telugu added Rs 1.52 crore from 540 shows, it added.

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The film has also recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 1,111 crore.

Day-Wise Collection

Ramayana opened with Rs 64.85 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 48.05 crore on Day 2, a 25.9% drop. Day 3 saw a 45.3% rise to Rs 69.80 crore, while Day 4 fell 19.6% to Rs 56.15 crore.

Day 5 brought the biggest jump of 91.5%, taking the collection to Rs 107.50 crore. Day 6 and Day 7 recorded Rs 94.10 crore and Rs 70.65 crore, down 12.5% and 24.9%, respectively. On Day 8, Ramayana collected Rs 53.50 crore, taking its Week 1 collection to Rs 564.60 crore.

In Week 2, Day 9 added Rs 48.10 crore, and on Day 10, the film has collected Rs 45.84 crore so far.

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About The Film

Directed by Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the first part released on November 5. Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

The film traces the journey of Rama, from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya, and leads up to Ravana's abduction of Sita. The first instalment concludes with Rama vowing to rescue her, setting the stage for the conflict that will unfold in the second part.

The two-part cinematic adaptation features music by Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the action choreography is led by Terry Notary and Guy Norris. The second instalment will focus on Rama's mission to rescue Sita and will introduce Lord Hanuman, who will be played by veteran star Sunny Deol. The movie is scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.

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