Ramayana Vs Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Crosses Rs 1,100 Crore, But Trails Ranveer Singh-Starrer

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana continues its impressive run at the box office, crossing the Rs 1,100 crore mark in worldwide gross collections within nine days of its release. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has also entered the Rs 500 crore club in India in seven days, becoming the second-fastest film to achieve the milestone.

However, Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to hold the top spot, having crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in just six days. The film has also recorded higher domestic net collections during its opening week.

Here's a look at how the two films performed at the box office.

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Ramayana Vs Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

According to trade website Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs 511.10 crore net at the Indian box office in its first seven days. Its domestic gross collection stood at Rs 611.05 crore during the period.

In comparison, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge recorded Rs 624.47 crore in India net collections during its first week, while its domestic gross collection reached Rs 747.81 crore.

With this, Ramayana secured the second position on the list of the fastest films to enter the Rs 500 crore club in India. Dhurandhar 2 continues to hold the top spot, having achieved the milestone in six days with Rs 545.04 crore in domestic net collections.

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Ramayana Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs 47.85 crore net in India on Day 9, across 18,377 shows. This marked a 10.6% decline compared with its Day 8 collection of Rs 53.50 crore.

With this, the film's total domestic net collection reached Rs 612.45 crore, while its India gross collection stood at Rs 732.20 crore.

The film's worldwide gross collection reportedly reached Rs 1,110.70 crore by the end of Day 9, including an overseas gross collection of Rs 378.50 crore.

Ramayana opened in theatres on November 5 with an India net collection of Rs 64.85 crore. Although the film witnessed a decline on Day 2, when it earned Rs 48 crore, collections picked up over the weekend.

The Hindi version continued to account for the largest share of its domestic earnings on Day 9. According to Sacnilk, it collected Rs 36.25 crore net from 18,377 shows, contributing approximately 75.8% of the day's total collections.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has set a considerably higher benchmark at the box office. The film, released on March 19, 2026, reportedly collected Rs 145.55 crore net in India on its opening day across 21,633 shows. Its domestic gross collection stood at Rs 174.60 crore.

By Day 2, the film's India net collection had reportedly reached Rs 226.27 crore, surpassing the two-day collections of RRR (Rs 216.70 crore) and KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 206.50 crore), according to Sacnilk.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer has since recorded a massive theatrical run. Its India net collection stands at Rs 1,149.30 crore, while its domestic gross collection has reached Rs 1,375.39 crore.

The film has additionally earned Rs 438 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,813.39 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 crossed the Rs 1,000 crore worldwide gross mark in just 11 days, becoming one of the fastest Indian films to achieve the milestone.

About The Films

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana – Part 1, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and Kunal Kapoor, among others.

The film is co-written by Shridhar Raghavan and Tiwari. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, are written and directed by Aditya Dhar. Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, the films are co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

The spy action thriller stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari/Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun. Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Gaurav Gera also feature in pivotal roles.

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