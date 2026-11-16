Weeks After Firing Incidents, Tiger Shroff Makes Social Media Comeback, Shares Teaser Of Song

Tiger Shroff fans, it is time to rejoice. The actor has announced his upcoming song Tenu Leke Jaana. The news comes nearly a month after shots were fired at him in Mumbai.

In the teaser shared on Instagram, Tiger Shroff is walking towards the camera dressed in an all-black suit. His washboard abs will make you get up and hit the gym. Ketika Sharma is also part of the music video.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Tiger Shroff wrote, “One more chance, one more dance.”

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The original song, Tennu Le, was sung by Omer Inayat. It featured Kunal Khemu and Anjana Sukhani. Jai Veeru also stars Fardeen Khan, Dia Mirza, Arbaaz Khan and Rajesh Khattar.

Tenu Leke Jaana will be released on November 18.

Tiger Shroff is set to appear in Lag Jaa Gale, alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. Interestingly, the actor will play an anti-hero.

"I have been pretty much playing the hero most of my life from the beginning of my career. I'm fortunate that I am getting a chance to explore darker shades in my career now. If you guys liked me in War, you will like me in Lag Jaa Gale. It is anti-hero, there is darkness and unpredictability all in one. That's something very unlike me. I really pushed myself in terms of being an actor for that film. I hope that comes across," He told ETimes.

The actor is also set to star in Remo D'Souza's next with Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav.

On October 18, three unidentified men opened fire at Tiger Shroff's car in Juhu as the actor was leaving a football ground. Several rounds were fired during the attack. Tiger escaped without any injuries, but his driver was hurt. Soon after the incident, members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the firing.

READ | Vidyut Jammwal Says One Traumatic Incident Should Not Stop Tiger Shroff From Living

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.