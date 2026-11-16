New Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Coming In 2027, Here's What Could Change

Royal Enfield is preparing a major update for the Interceptor 650, with the refreshed motorcycle expected to arrive in 2027.

However, unlike the recently unveiled Himalayan 750 and Continental GT 750, the updated Interceptor is not expected to receive a larger engine.

At EICMA 2026, Royal Enfield took the wraps off the Himalayan 750 and Continental GT 750, both powered by its new 743cc parallel-twin engine.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: He Once Earned Rs 3,500 A Month. Now His Electric Bike Business Makes Rs 1.5 Crore Every Month

The new platform also brings changes aimed at improving performance and reducing weight. While some of these improvements could make their way to the Interceptor 650, the motorcycle is expected to retain its existing 648cc engine.

The upcoming update could be the most substantial revision to the Interceptor since its launch in 2018. Expected changes include weight reduction, revised suspension, improved braking hardware and updates to its instrumentation.

2027 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: What Could Change?

The Interceptor 650 was introduced in 2018 alongside the Continental GT 650, marking Royal Enfield's entry into the modern 650cc parallel-twin motorcycle segment. Since its launch, the motorcycle has received updates such as new colour options, alloy wheels and changes to meet stricter emission norms. However, its overall mechanical package has remained largely unchanged.

That could change with the 2027 update. Royal Enfield is expected to focus on reducing the motorcycle's weight, although it remains unclear whether this will involve significant changes to the chassis.

The current Interceptor 650 weighs 218kg with fuel. While it is among the lighter motorcycles in Royal Enfield's 650cc range, a weight reduction could improve its handling and make it easier to manoeuvre.

The motorcycle could also receive a revised suspension setup, with changes to the front telescopic forks and rear twin shock absorbers. The Continental GT 750 has moved away from the progressive springs and gas-charged rear shocks used on the 650cc models, adopting linear springs and conventional shock absorbers instead. Whether the updated Interceptor will receive similar components remains to be seen.

Twin-Disc Brakes, Updated Instrumentation Expected

One of the notable changes could be an improved braking setup. An Interceptor 650 test mule spotted in 2024 featured twin disc brakes at the front, suggesting that Royal Enfield could introduce this hardware on the updated motorcycle.

The current model uses a single front disc, so the addition of a second disc could improve braking performance. However, the final specifications are yet to be confirmed.

On the instrumentation front, the Interceptor could retain its retro-style twin-pod instrument cluster. Royal Enfield may also introduce a TFT inset similar to the one seen on the Continental GT 750, along with updated switchgear.

These changes could bring some modern features to the motorcycle while allowing it to retain its familiar retro design.

2027 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Engine: No 750cc Upgrade

Despite the arrival of the new 743cc engine, the updated Interceptor 650 is expected to continue with its existing 648cc parallel-twin motor.

The current engine produces 47hp and 52Nm of peak torque. However, Royal Enfield could make changes to its tuning or internal components as part of the update. A major increase in engine capacity is not expected.

The engine's output could also remain close to its current figures. This is partly because motorcycles sold in European markets need to stay within the 35kW (47.5hp) power limit to comply with A2 licensing regulations. Royal Enfield is likely to maintain a similar specification for the Indian market.

2027 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Expected Price

ALSO READ: Bajaj Auto To Launch Two New Motorcycle Brands In 125cc-250cc Segment In FY27

The current Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is priced between Rs 3.38 lakh and Rs 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai), depending on the colour scheme and wheel configuration.

The updated motorcycle is expected to command a higher price, given the possible improvements to its braking hardware, suspension, instrumentation and overall weight.

However, Royal Enfield has not announced an official launch date or pricing details for the 2027 model.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.