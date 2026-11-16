Rs 25,000 Per Sq Ft: Meesho CEO Buys Two Bengaluru Plots From Byju Raveendran's Family

Vidit Aatrey, the co-founder of and chief executive officer of Meesho bought two villa plots located in in Bengaluru from Byju founder Byju Ravindran for Rs 83.81 crore, as per property registration information from Zapkey cited by reports on Monday.

The villa plots were located in the Epsilon Residential Villa township in Bengaluru.

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This development comes after Byju's parent company Think And Learn Pvt. was a part of Insolvency proceedings or Corporate Isolvency Resolution Proccess (CIRP) after a default of about Rs 158 crore owed to the Board Of Control Of Cricket In India (BCCI)

Sources cited by Moneycontrol, stated that the firm put up the property as collateral with regards to fundraise issues it was facing with the BCCI.

To safeguard the buyer from any possible risks related to Byju Raveendran's debt-resolution issues, the sale agreements include stringent legal assurances stating that the land is privately owned and free from any creditor claims, encumbrances, or enforcement actions.

One of the parcels, spanning 18,305 sq ft, was sold by Divya Gokulnath, co-founder of BYJU'S and wife of Byju Raveendran, for Rs 48.11 crore. The second parcel, measuring 15,180 sq ft, was sold for part of the transaction value by Deeptha Akhila Raghavan, former HR head at BYJU'S and wife of Riju Ravindran, Byju Raveendran's brother and fellow co-founder.

Executed through two separate sale deeds, the transaction covers adjoining plots that together form part of Plot B12 within the Epsilon Residential Villas township. Property registration documents reviewed by Zapkey show that the combined 33,475 sq ft land area was acquired at an average price of Rs 25,029 per sq ft. The purchase comes after Meesho co-founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey crossed the $1 billion net-worth mark in December last year, following the company's IPO.

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Epsilon Residential Villas is regarded as one of Bengaluru's most prestigious residential communities, attracting a roster of leading business figures, technology executives and startup founders. Situated in Yemalur, near Old Airport Road, the gated enclave has emerged as a preferred address for some of India's most prominent corporate leaders and entrepreneurs.

Over the years, the township has been home to high-profile residents including Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji, Britannia Industries CEO Varun Berry, Page Industries Chairman Ashok Genomal and BYJU'S founder Byju Raveendran. Entrepreneur Abhinay Choudhari, co-founder of BigBasket, has also been among the notable residents, underscoring the enclave's appeal among India's startup and corporate elite.

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