US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Down Over 1.5% As Nvidia, Other AI Chip Stocks Slump; Dow, S&P 500 Also In Red

U.S. stocks traded lower on Monday, with technology shares leading the decline as investors braced for Nvidia's quarterly earnings and tracked developments around Anthropic's anticipated stock market debut.

At 9:43 a.m. EST, the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.19% at 24,836.15, while the S&P 500 declined 0.73% to 7,506.72. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.34% lower at 52,169.80, shedding 177.75 points.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq was under pressure as investors pared exposure to artificial intelligence-linked stocks ahead of a crucial week for the sector.

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Shares of Nvidia fell 0.27% to $162.42 at 9:45 AM EST, extending pressure on the chipmaker after its stock recorded its steepest weekly decline since April 2025.

The stock has come under pressure amid concerns over the company's leadership and fresh regulatory developments involving its artificial intelligence chips. The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday moved to close a loophole that had allowed Chinese companies to rent Nvidia's computing capacity hosted in other countries, CNBC reported.

Adding to the uncertainty, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called over the weekend for a major shake-up at the chipmaker, urging its board to look beyond the company when considering its next chief executive.

Nvidia is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday. Analysts are expecting close to 100% year-on-year growth in both earnings and revenue. However, investors are likely to pay closer attention to the company's forward outlook and its ability to sustain demand for AI chips.

The company is also navigating a leadership transition after Jensen Huang stepped down as chief executive last week. Reports surrounding his departure have added to investor uncertainty.

Dan Ives, an analyst at Yorkville Ives, said interim CEO Colette Kress would need to restore stability and reassure investors about Nvidia's business outlook.

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The weakness extended across the semiconductor space. Shares of Micron Technology, Intel and Advanced Micro Devices each declined more than 5%.

Dell Technologies also lost over 5%, while Oracle shares slipped nearly 4%, reflecting broader selling pressure across stocks associated with the AI trade.

Another major development investors are watching this week is the proposed initial public offering of Anthropic. The artificial intelligence company is reportedly targeting a valuation of around $1.4 trillion, with its shares expected to be priced in the range of $70-$78.

The potential listing is being viewed as another important test of investor appetite for high-valued artificial intelligence businesses. The decline on Wall Street came despite a strong previous week, during which the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq each gained more than 2%, marking their biggest weekly advances since August.

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