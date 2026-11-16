Why A Term Insurance Till Age 70 May Make Less Sense

A term insurance policy is bought to protect the people who depend on your income. It also raises an important question how long the cover should last. While a policy extending up to age 70 may sound like a safe, comprehensive choice, it may not always be the most practical option.

The first thing to consider is your financial dependency timeline. If you are in your 30s or 40s, your biggest responsibilities may be your children's education, a home loan, or supporting your family. These obligations are likely to reduce significantly by the time you reach your late 50s or early 60s. Once your children become financially independent and major loans are repaid, the need for a large life cover may also decline.

There is also the question of premium versus actual need. Extending a term policy to age 70 means paying premiums for a longer period. You could end up spending significantly more on insurance for years when your family may no longer be financially dependent on your income.

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For someone with a well-built retirement corpus, investments and other assets, continuing a large term cover may offer limited additional value.

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Another factor is retirement. By 60 or 65, the nature of your financial planning can be different from what it was during your working years. Instead of replacing an active salary, your focus may shift towards preserving wealth, healthcare expenses and leaving an inheritance.

Term insurance is designed to replace lost income, so its usefulness can reduce once that income stream has naturally ended.

That does not mean a term plan till 70 is automatically a bad decision. It can make sense for people who expect to work longer, have dependants who may need financial support later in life, or have substantial liabilities that will continue into their 60s.

The smarter approach is not to choose an age simply because it sounds safer. Look at when your financial responsibilities are likely to peak, when your dependants are expected to become independent and how much wealth you are likely to accumulate.

Term insurance should ideally cover the years when your family needs your income the most—not simply the maximum number of years an insurer is willing to offer.

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