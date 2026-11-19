In the last three months, private banks have witnessed marginal earnings upgrades of 1%, showcasing a shift in trends, while public sector banks continued to witness minor earning upgrades, aided by stronger operating performance and contained credit costs. At an aggregate level, Motilal Oswal's banking universe witnessed upgrades of 3%/2% for FY27/FY28E.

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Motilal Oswal Report

In the last three months, private banks have witnessed marginal earnings upgrades of 1%, showcasing a shift in trends, while public sector banks continued to witness minor earning upgrades, aided by stronger operating performance and contained credit costs.

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At an aggregate level, Motilal Oswal's banking universe witnessed upgrades of 3%/2% for FY27/FY28E.

The brokerage's FY27/FY28 banking earnings estimates are broadly in line with the consensus (~2% above), as Motilal Oswal remain relatively constructive on select mid-sized private banks like RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank, DCB Bank and AU Small Finance Bank (+5% to +23%) amid expectations of improving net interest margin trajectory, operating leverage benefits and contained credit costs.

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In PSU banks, the brokerage's estimates for Punjab National Bank, Union Bank, Indian Bank and Canara Bank are ~6-15% above consensus but ~5% below consensus on SBI.

Motilal Oswal expects banking sector earnings to rebound to ~17% CAGR over FY26-28E (consensus: 15%). Private banks with ~22% earnings CAGR are likely to outperform PSU banks with ~11% CAGR.

ICICI Bank HDFC Bank , Kotak Mahindra Bank, AU Small Finance Bank and SBI are Motilal Oswal's top picks in the sector.

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