Tom Hardy Returns In MobLand Season 2 Trailer: Release Date, Cast, Plot And What To Expect

The official trailer for MobLand Season 2 has been released, offering a first look at the upcoming season of Paramount+'s crime drama starring Tom Hardy. The series will return with a new 10-episode season, continuing the story of the powerful Harrigan crime family and their fight for control amid growing threats.

What Is 'MobLand Season 2' About?

Following the events of the first season, Conrad Harrigan (Pierce Brosnan) and his wife Maeve Harrigan (Helen Mirren) return to the streets after being behind bars. Their criminal empire faces new challenges as rival gangs attempt to take advantage of internal conflicts within the family.

Tom Hardy reprises his role as Harry Da Souza, a skilled mob fixer who must navigate dangerous situations while trying to protect the Harrigans and hold their fractured empire together. The new season will explore shifting alliances, broken loyalties and an escalating power struggle as violence spreads across their world.

The trailer shows Conrad and Maeve preparing for another battle, while Harry finds himself caught between rival forces and increasing pressure from all sides.

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Cast And Crew

Tom Hardy returns as Harry Da Souza, alongside Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan and Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan. The series also features the return of the main cast from Season 1.

MobLand is created and written by Ronan Bennett, with Guy Ritchie serving as an executive producer. The executive production team also includes Jez Butterworth, David C. Glasser, Tom Hardy, Ivan Atkinson, Dean Baker, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Keith Cox.

The series is produced by 101 Studios and Paramount Television Studios.

Release Date

MobLand Season 2 will premiere globally on Paramount+ on September 18, 2026. The new season arrives more than a year after the conclusion of the first season, which became one of Paramount+'s biggest original series launches



Watch the trailer here:

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