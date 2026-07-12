Argentina vs Switzerland Live Streaming: Lineups, How To Watch World Cup Match On TV, Online?

Switzerland face arguably their toughest challenge yet as they look to knock out defending champions Argentina when they meet in the quarterfinals of FIFA World Cup on July 11, with the winners advancing to a semifinal against England.

Argentina enjoyed a perfect start to their title defence, defeating Algeria, Austria and Jordan in the group stage. Three consecutive victories ensured Argentina finished atop Group J and progressed comfortably to the knockout rounds. However, the Round of 32 proved far more challenging. World Cup debutants Cabo Verde pushed Argentina to the limit, twice cancelling out their lead before an unfortunate own goal by Diney Borges deep into stoppage time handed La Albiceleste a dramatic 3-2 victory.

The Round of 16 against Egypt was another stern examination. Lionel Messi's side mounted a spirited comeback, scoring three goals in the closing stages to seal a thrilling 3-2 win. Their fightback, aided by a series of controversial refereeing decisions, helped the South Americans book their place in the last eight.

The Swiss began their campaign with a draw against Qatar before bouncing back with victories over Bosnia & Herzegovina and co-hosts Canada to secure qualification for the knockout stage. Their Round of 32 clash against Algeria was a comfortable affair, with Switzerland producing a dominant display to eliminate the North African side.

A much sterner test awaited in the Round of 16 against Colombia. Neither side could break the deadlock after 120 minutes, forcing the contest into a penalty shootout, where Switzerland held their nerve from the spot to continue their remarkable World Cup journey.

Venue, Match Time

The quarterfinal tie between Switzerland and Argentina will be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. It will begin at 6.30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.

Head to Head

Matches Played: 7

Argentina wins: 5

Draws: 2

Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first)

Argentina: W-W-W-W-W

Switzerland: W-W-W-W-D

Argentina

Starting 11 (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Christian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Paredes. Enzo Fernandez; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez

Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Christian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Paredes. Enzo Fernandez; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez Substitutes: Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso, Leonardo Balerdi, Lautaro Martinez, Facundo Medina. Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Valentin Barco, Thiago Almada Nicolas Paz, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Jose Manuel Lopez, Gonzalo Montiel.

Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso, Leonardo Balerdi, Lautaro Martinez, Facundo Medina. Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Valentin Barco, Thiago Almada Nicolas Paz, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Jose Manuel Lopez, Gonzalo Montiel. Coach: Lionel Scaloni

Switzerland

Starting 11 Kobel; Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Denis Zakaria, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler; Dan Ndoye, Breel Embolo, Djibril Sow, Fabian Rieder.

Kobel; Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Denis Zakaria, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler; Dan Ndoye, Breel Embolo, Djibril Sow, Fabian Rieder. Substitutes: Marvin Keller, Yvon Mvogo, Aurele Amenda, Eray Comert, Luca Jaquez, Miro Muheim, Silvan Widmer, Michel Aebischer, Christian Fassnacht, Cedric Itten, Ardon Jashari, Zeki Amdouni, Johan Manzambi, Noah Okafor, Widmer, Ruben Vargas.

Marvin Keller, Yvon Mvogo, Aurele Amenda, Eray Comert, Luca Jaquez, Miro Muheim, Silvan Widmer, Michel Aebischer, Christian Fassnacht, Cedric Itten, Ardon Jashari, Zeki Amdouni, Johan Manzambi, Noah Okafor, Widmer, Ruben Vargas. Coach: Murat Yakin

Players to watch

For Argentina it will be Lionel Messi. The great no.10 has netted eight goals and provided one assist thus far in this tournament. The Argentina captain has fired in at least one goal in each of his team's five matches and has become the all-time leading goal-scorer in the history of FIFA World Cups.

Switzerland will rely on the experience of Granit Xhaka to help them overcome the Argentina challenge.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: English Referees Can't Officiate Argentina Matches And Vice Versa, Here's Why

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The Switzerland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Switzerland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 game will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

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