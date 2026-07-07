US Transfer Rejected: Indian Employee Prioritises Comfort and Convenience Over Overseas Move

An Indian employee's decision to turn down an opportunity to move to the United States has sparked a debate on social media over career growth, lifestyle choices and the value of everyday conveniences.

The incident was shared by entrepreneur Ujjawal Asthana, co-founder of fitness apparel brand Zymrat, who revealed that his bachelor relative rejected an internal transfer opportunity to the US from his current company.

In his X post, Asthana wrote, "A relative is refusing a US opportunity in his own company." He added, "In India, on the other hand, this employee — who is unmarried — gets to live a comfortable life. He won't get at-home massages; here he is single and lives king size. Priorities."

According to Asthana, the employee declined the overseas opportunity despite the possibility of better career prospects and a higher salary package. The reason, he said, was that the employee believed the move would significantly affect his quality of life due to the higher cost of services and reduced access to conveniences that he currently enjoys in India.

The employee reportedly expressed concerns that living in the US would require him to manage household responsibilities independently, including cleaning his home and cooking meals. He also pointed out that he would lose access to affordable services such as domestic help, quick grocery deliveries, laundry services and on-demand home services, which are easily available in India.

Asthana highlighted that the employee currently enjoys a comfortable lifestyle in India, where affordable consumer services allow him to maintain a convenient way of living. He suggested that, in terms of purchasing power and daily comforts, the move may not have seemed financially worthwhile for him.

The post triggered a wider discussion online, with users sharing contrasting opinions. Many supported the employee's decision, arguing that quality of life, personal comfort and access to affordable services are important factors when choosing a place to live.

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