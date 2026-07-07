A $1.95 Cookie Cost Him $200K Job At Ford. Now Company Wants Him Back, But He Won't Return

A veteran Ford employee, Kurt Kromm, was fired after the company accused him of stealing a $1.95 Grandma's Chocolate Chip Cookie from a self-service snack kiosk at the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Kentucky.

The dismissal, carried out under the company's strict zero-tolerance policy, brought an abrupt end to a career thaat Kromm had expected to continue until retirement. Weeks after the dismissal, bank records proved that Kromm had actually paid for the cookie.

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According to Kromm, as cited by reports, the incident occured during an overnight shift in May when he stopped at an Aramark-operated self-checkout kiosk after experiencing low blood sugar. He said that he attempted to pay for two cookies with his debit card, but the kiosk appeared to malfunction during the transaction. The first time he attempted to use his card, the payment screen flashed red. He attempted again and this time, the machine did not display either the usual green approval checkmark or another rejection. Believing the payment had gone through, he took the cookies and returned to work.

About a week later, supervisors called him into a meeting where they showed him the surveillance footage and accused him of taking the cookie without paying. Kromm was fired immediately and escorted off the premises without even being allowed to collect his belongings and say goodbye to his colleagues, according to the reports.

Determined to prove his innocence, Kromm reviewed his bank records and found a debit card transaction for $1.95 that matched the time of the purchase. He submitted the evidence of payment to Ford and later also provided a notarised bank statement after the company requested additional verification.

After the proof of innocence was revealed by the bank records, Ford reversed its decision and offered to reinstate Kromm with back pay, but he refused to return, stating that the company had broken his trust.

Speaking to New York Post, Kromm said that he never received what he considered to be a sincere apology from Ford. He also questioned why anyone earning more than $200,000 annually would risk losing an 11-year-old career over a cookie costing less than two dollars.

The snack kiosk inside the plant are operated by Aramark. Kromm blamed the malfunctioning kiosk for the misunderstanding. Aramark stated that it cooperate fully with Ford's investigation but did not comment further on the individual case.

According to reports, Kromm has joined a new job which has a higher hourly pay than his job at Ford and is also closer to his home.

This incident has sparked widespread discussion in the US about whether zero tolerance workplace policies are applied too rigidly and questions about the reliability of self-checkout systems in workplaces. The incident also highlighted the importance of giving employees an opportunity to present evidence before termination and the emotional and reputational damage caused by a wrongful dismissal.

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