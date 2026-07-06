TCS Nashik Case: Accused Nida Khan Granted Bail Amid Allegations Of Forced Religious Conversion

A Nashik court on Monday granted bail to Nida Khan, an accused in the TCS-related BPO sexual abuse and religious conversion case.

The allegation surfaced earlier this year after many female employees at a BPO unit in Nashik affiliated with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) accused coworkers and managers of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and coercion related to religious conversion.

In response to the complaints, Nashik Police established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the claims and filed several FIRs in March and April 2026.

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Khan is one of the defendants listed in the case. She allegedly contributed to the case's purported religious conversion, according to investigators. After going missing for a few weeks, she was apprehended in May, brought before a judge, and placed under judicial detention.

Over the previous few months, several suspects have been arrested as a result of the investigation. As part of the inquiry, police have questioned several employees while still reviewing digital data, witness statements, and other materials gathered.

TCS has previously initiated an internal investigation and suspended the individuals involved in the matter. The company stated that it actively cooperates with law enforcement and has a zero-tolerance policy for misbehaviour.

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Nida Khan was accused of targeting employees in a WhatsApp group, pressuring them to pray and eat non-vegetarian food, accoring to reports. She allegedly advised women employees to dress and behave in accordance with Islamic traditions.

Khan has also been booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as the complainant in her case belongs to a Scheduled Caste.

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