Suzlon Share Price Extends Losing Streak, Dips 8% In Five Days — What's Dragging The Stock?

Shares of Suzlon Energy continued its losing streak on Tuesday, July 7, falling 8% in the last five sessions amid project execution and transmission concerns.

Suzlon share price dipped more 2.13% intraday to Rs 54.15 apiece. The scrip was trading 1.95% lower by 11:25 am, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index was up 0.34%.

Suzlon shares have gained 3.33% in the past six months, while it has fallen 17.09% in one year.

Experts believe that the latest 8% decline is being viewed as a pause after a rally, driven by concerns over project execution delays such as transmission bottlenecks, land acquisition issues, and regulatory approvals, rather than a change in its long-term growth.

Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVasset PMS said, ''The share price drop is best read as execution-driven pressure hitting a stock that had run ahead of the operating cash-flow curve, rather than a structural break in the wind energy investment thesis. The three visible frictions are the same ones the sector has been carrying for several quarters: transmission evacuation infrastructure lagging generation additions, land acquisition slowing installed capacity build-out, and regulatory approval timelines extending in key states."

The company's strong order book, however still provides healthy revenue visibility, but investors want to see faster conversion of those orders into actual earnings before turning bullish again.

"What the correction has not touched is the order book, which sits at 5.9 to 6.4 GW and provides more than two years of execution visibility on paper. The gap between the order book and delivered revenue is where the market is now pricing conservatism, and that gap will only close as quarterly execution numbers begin to catch up with management commentary. The Suzlon 2.0 diversification into solar and battery energy storage adds optionality, but that leg has to be validated with actual contract wins before it earns a valuation multiple in its own right," Dasani said.

On the technical levels, he explained that the near-term picture needs the Rs 54 to Rs 56 zone to hold as first structural support. ''A 'decisive break below Rs 52 would deepen the correction toward the Rs 48 to Rs 50 band. The structural framework stays constructive on the wind capacity build-out cycle, but the near-term chart needs execution to show up in the quarterly numbers before momentum returns to the stock."

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