Suzlon Energy Shares In Focus As DRChoksey Initiates 'Buy' On Long-Term Growth Outlook— Check Upside, Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

DRChoksey Report

Domestic brokerage firm DRChoksey has initiated coverage on Suzlon Energy Ltd. with a 'Buy' rating, and has set a target price of Rs 74, implying a potential upside of 27%, from the current levels, citing company's strong execution track record, robust order book visibility, expanding EPC mix, and favourable industry tailwinds driven by India's renewable energy transition.

Investment Rationale

The brokerage remains positive on Suzlon's long-term growth outlook, supported by a robust order book of 5.8 GW, strong execution momentum, and a healthy balance sheet. The company delivered 58% YoY growth in turbine installations during FY26 while maintaining an order backlog that provides more than 2.4 years of revenue visibility at the current execution run rate.

Furthermore, consistent free cash flow generation provides financial flexibility to support capacity expansion, technology upgrades, and new growth initiatives under the Suzlon 2.0 strategy.

The brokerge expects wind turbine realisations to remain broadly stable at Rs 5.5–6.0 crore per MW over the medium term. Although competition from Chinese and European OEMs is likely to increase, particularly in utility-scale projects, demand fundamentals remain favorable.

Independent power producers are increasingly integrating wind capacity into their renewable portfolios to improve generation profiles, enhance grid stability, and reduce dependence on battery energy storage systems, thereby supporting sustained demand for wind installations.

Key monitorables include execution of the Suzlon 2.0 roadmap, successful scaling of the RE DevCo model, order book conversion, and the company's ability to sustain its competitive positioning amid a rapidly evolving industry landscape.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Drchoksey Suzlon Energy Ic Note.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: CSM Technologies IPO Opens Tomorrow: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.