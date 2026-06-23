CSM Technologies IPO Opens Tomorrow: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe

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Anand Rathi Report

1. CSM Technologies Ltd.'s initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription tomorrow, June 24 and the offer closes on June 29.

2. A Gov-Tech and digital transformation company has fixed the price band in the range of Rs 107 to Rs 113 Apiece, while the face value stands at Rs 10 per share.

3. CSM Technologies' aims to raise Rs 146 crore at the upper price band. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.29 crore shares, with no offer for sale component, indicating that proceeds will entirely go to the company.

4. Investors can bid for a minimum lot size of 132 shares, translating to a minimum investment of around Rs 14,916 at the upper band.

5. Keynote Financial Services is the book-running lead managers for the public issue while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue.

6. Trigyn Technologies Ltd., Allied Digital Services Ltd., Dev Information Technology, and Silver Touch Technologies Ltd. are the other listed peer in the sector.

Key Details at a Glance

Issue Size: Rs 146 crore

Fresh Issue: 1.29 crore shares

OFS: Nil

Price Band: Rs 107 Rs 113

Lot Size: 132 shares

Issue Period: June 24–29, 2026

7. Objects of the Issue

Funding working capital requirements of the company.

Pre-Payment, or scheduled repayment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the company.

Achieving inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and other strategic initiatives and general

corporate purposes.

8. Key Strengths:

Deep Domain Expertise Across Multiple GovTech Verticals.

Proprietary technology driven innovations and patented technology developed in-house

Extensive geographic footprint with scalable operations across key markets.

Strong Positioning in a High Entry Barrier GovTech Market.

9. Key Strategies

Strengthen Technology Infrastructure and AI-Led Capabilities

Leverage Government Digitalization Initiatives and Policy Support

Expand Geographic Presence and Pursue Strategic Acquisitions

Strengthen Talent Pool and Delivery Capabilities.

10. Key Risks:

The company has significant exposure to government contracts, with government tenders contributing 77.13% of revenue in FY23, 69.17% in FY24, 74.15% in FY25, and 63.45% during 9MFY26. Any slowdown in tender issuance, contract termination, policy changes, or project restructuring by government authorities could materially affect revenue visibility, profitability, and cash flows.

A substantial majority of the company's projects are secured through competitive government bidding, accounting for 100% in FY25, and 70.59% in 9MFY26. Any failure to execute projects within stipulated timelines, meet tender requirements, or secure new contracts could adversely impact order inflows.

The company has significant geographic concentration in Odisha (72.97% of revenue in FY25 and 62.56% in 9MFY26). Any adverse regulatory changes, economic slowdown, project delays, political developments in the state could impact the business.

The company has a high customer concentration, with its top 10 customers contributing 85.27% of revenue in FY23, 89.87% in FY24, 84.02% in FY25, and 78.63% in 9MFY26. Loss of key customers, lower order inflows, project delays, or reduced spending by these clients could materially affect the business operations.

Inability to obtain or protect intellectual property rights may adversely affect their business. • The company relies on a concentrated supplier base, with purchases from its top 10 suppliers (24.00% in FY25, and 26.69% in 9MFY26). Disruptions in supply, vendor exits, pricing pressures, or inability to source alternative suppliers could affect overall business operations.

Any online security breach /cyber-attack resulting in unauthorized access to their network or data may adversely impact their business operations.

The majority of its Order Book and revenues are from industry segments such as government and public services, mining & allied services and agriculture and allied services sector, which contributed to 21.91%, 27.96% and 30.09% of its Order Book and 31.52%, 24.65% and 14.56% of our revenue from operations (as of Dec'25) respectively. Significant changes in these sectors could adversely affect its business operations.

The company has high working capital requirements (60.98% of revenue as of Dec'25), with trade receivables (40.07% in FY25, and 41.21% in 9MFY26). Delays in customer payments could strain liquidity and adversely impact cash flows and profitability.

Valuation:

CSM Technologies with a strong market share in the industry valued at ~41.6x P/E on FY25 earnings (at the upper band) is valued fairly. Considering the company's consistent track record and superior financial metrics, the valuation is fully priced in. Hence, Anand Rathi recommends subscribing for long term gains.

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Anand Rathi Csm Tech Ipo.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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