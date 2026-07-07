Planning A Lonavala Trip? Section 163 Imposed; Lohagad, Tiger Point Among Sites Under Restrictions

In view of rising number of tourists across the rural areas of Lonavala amid heavy rainfall, prohibitory orders have been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita until August 31, 2026.

The order, issued by the Pune district collector and district magistrate's office, comes as part of disaster management measures during the monsoon season, according to the notice shared on Sunday evening.

The restrictions have been imposed keeping in view the safety of visitors amid heavy rainfall in the hill station region, a popular monsoon getaway for tourists from Mumbai and Pune.

The prohibitory order covers rural pockets of Lonavala, including sites frequented by tourists such as Lohagad Fort and Tiger Point, among other locations vulnerable to landslides, flash floods and slippery terrain during the rains.

Authorities have cited concerns over overcrowding at waterfalls, forts and viewpoints, which have historically seen safety incidents during the monsoon months.

The District Information Office said the order had been issued to the police superintendent of Pune (rural) for necessary implementation, along with instructions to the tehsildar of Maval and other concerned officials to ensure compliance.

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The move follows a pattern of similar precautionary measures imposed in the Lonavala-Khandala belt in previous monsoon seasons, when local administrations have restricted access to certain hillside and waterfall locations following incidents of visitors being swept away or stranded in swollen streams.

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which replaced the erstwhile Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, empowers district magistrates to issue orders prohibiting the assembly of persons or restricting movement in specified areas to prevent obstruction, danger to human life, or disturbances to public safety.

Tourists planning visits to Lonavala over the coming weeks have been advised to check with local authorities regarding specific restricted zones before travelling, and to strictly follow safety advisories issued by the district administration, given the continuing heavy rainfall across the region.

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