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Pilots' Body Flags Spate of A321 Tailstrikes, Urges AAIB To Recommend DGCA Simulator Audit

ALPA India flags recurring A320/A321 tailstrikes as a systemic safety concern, seeks DGCA audit of A321neo simulators and mandatory tailstrike protection.

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Pilots' Body Flags Spate of A321 Tailstrikes, Urges AAIB To Recommend DGCA Simulator Audit
ALPA India has also sought safety recommendations from Airbus following the incidents.
(Photo: Pexels)

A string of tailstrike incidents involving Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft has prompted India's pilots' association to flag what it says could be a wider safety and training problem, rather than a series of isolated pilot errors.

In its letter to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, reviewed by NDTV Profit, Air Line Pilots Association India cited seven tailstrike incidents, saying their repeated occurrence pointed to a possible systemic safety issue rather than isolated cases of pilot error.

The pilots' association has also questioned whether A321neo simulator training available in India is adequate to prepare crews for operational challenges.

It has urged the AAIB to recommend that the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) direct the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to conduct a comprehensive audit of A321 simulators being used for pilot training in the country.

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ALPA India has also sought safety recommendations from Airbus following the incidents. 

The association has called for Airbus to mandate the fitment of tail skids and tailstrike protection systems on all A321 aircraft delivered in India.

The association further urged regulators and operators to avoid penalising or de-rostering pilots involved in such incidents until systemic factors have been adequately examined.

According to ALPA India, repeatedly treating tailstrikes as individual pilot failures could overlook deficiencies in aircraft configuration, simulator training, operational procedures or regulatory oversight.

The letter comes amid heightened scrutiny of aviation safety and pilot training standards, with ALPA India seeking a coordinated review involving the AAIB, MoCA, DGCA and aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

The association has urged the AAIB to examine the incidents collectively and assess whether common factors contributed to the repeated occurrences.

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