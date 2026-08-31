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Stock Market Holiday Alert: BSE And NSE To Be Closed For 9 Days In September

BSE and NSE will remain closed for nine days in September 2026, including Ganesh Chaturthi on Sept. 14 and eight weekend closures.

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Stock Market Holiday Alert: BSE And NSE To Be Closed For 9 Days In September
Markets will be closed for Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Maharashtra.
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Indian stock exchanges, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), will remain closed for nine days in September 2026, including one trading holiday, four Saturdays and four Sundays.

Trading in equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives, and electronic gold receipts (EGR) remain suspended on holidays.

Stock Market Holidays In September 2026

According to the NSE holiday calendar, the markets will remain closed for 9 days. The dates are: 

DateDayReason
Sept. 5SaturdayWeekend
Sept. 6SundayWeekend
Sept. 12SaturdayWeekend
Sept. 13SundayWeekend
Sept. 14MondayGanesh Chaturthi — Trading Holiday
Sept. 19SaturdayWeekend
Sept. 20SundayWeekend
Sept. 26SaturdayWeekend
Sept. 27SundayWeekend

ALSO READ: Bank Holidays In September 2026: Banks To Remain Closed For 14 Days

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays In 2026

The BSE and NSE holiday calendar for 2026 includes 16 exchange-declared trading holidays. Five of these holidays fall after September.

  • Oct. 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Friday)
  • Oct. 20: Dussehra (Tuesday)
  • Nov. 10: Diwali-Balipratipada (Tuesday)
  • Nov. 24: Prakash Gurpurab Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Tuesday)
  • Dec. 25: Christmas (Friday)

BSE and NSE will conduct a special Muhurat Trading session on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, despite the day being a scheduled market holiday.

ALSO READ: Important Days in September 2026: National And International Days, Full List

Stock Market Timings In India

Trading on the equities segment happens on all days of the week (other than Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are given below:

SessionTimings
Pre-open session9:00 a.m. to 9:08 a.m.
Regular trading session9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Closing session3:50 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Block Deal — Morning8:45 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
Block Deal — Afternoon2:05 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.

The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above-scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance, or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.

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