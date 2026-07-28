Coca Cola Shares Spike On Q2 Beat; FIFA WC Boosting Yearly Guidance

Shares of Coca-Cola jumped 3.5% in pre-market trade after the soft drink giant surpassed Street estimates with its second-quarter results and raised its annual guidance against the backdrop of a sales boost triggered by the FIFA World Cup.

The company formally increased its full-year 2026 organic sales growth prediction to roughly 5% on Tuesday. About an hour before Wall Street opened, the scrip was trading 3.49% higher at $87 apiece.

Coca-Cola anticipates organic revenue growth of approximately 5% in 2026, as against its previous goal of 4% to 5% growth. The company also anticipates comparable earnings per share growth of approximately 9% to 10%, as against the previous forecast of 8% to 9%.

ALSO READ: Diet Coke Turns Costlier: Why Iran War Forced Coca Cola To Tweak Price, Can Size In India

Coca-Cola has been FIFA's official beverage sponsor for a long time. The firm reported that during the quarter ending July 3, its World Cup 2026 marketing helped increase the volume of its trademark Coca-Cola and energy drink Powerade.

The company is wagering on the robust demand in the US for both its fairlife milk brand and its sugar-free drinks, according to a report by Reuters.

The beverage giant's second-quarter comparable revenue increased by around 6% to $13.37 billion, exceeding projections of $13.16 billion.

Revenues were boosted by the company's investments in other beverages, such as milk from its Fairlife brand and ready-to-drink teas.

ALSO READ: Coca-Cola Retains Lead As Campa Expands Rapidly In India's Carbonated Drinks Market

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.