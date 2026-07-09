Uniform Civil Code: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces 7-Member Committee To Draft Rules

The Maharashtra government has constituted a seven-member committee to prepare the framework for implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis making the announcement in the Assembly.

The committee will be headed by former SC judge Ranjana Desai and has been entrusted with preparing recommendations and drafting the rules for implementing the Uniform Civil Code in Maharashtra.

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According to the chief minister, the committee brings together expertise from the judiciary, constitutional law, public administration and the social sector. The announcement marks a significant step by the Maharashtra government towards examining a common legal framework governing personal laws related to matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption.

The committee is expected to study legal, constitutional and social aspects before submitting its recommendations to the state government.

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No timeline for the submission of the report or implementation of the proposed framework was announced in the Assembly.

The move comes amid a broader national debate over the Uniform Civil Code, with Maharashtra joining a handful of states that have initiated formal steps to explore or implement such a legal framework.

The committee's recommendations are expected to guide the state's approach to any future legislation on the issue.

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