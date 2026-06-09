FIFA World Cup 2026, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize Money Compared: Football's $871-Million Pot 87 Times Bigger

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to redefine the scale of football's biggest tournament. Hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico, it will be the first World Cup staged across three countries and the largest edition in the tournament's history, featuring 48 teams and a record 104 matches.

It will also be the richest World Cup ever. FIFA has increased the total financial package available to participating nations to $871 million, which includes the prize money, preparation grants and team subsidies.

The governing body raised the distribution by a further 15% ahead of the tournament, citing the commercial success of its flagship event. When announcing the increase, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the organisation was in its strongest financial position ever, allowing it to reinvest more resources into the game worldwide.

The numbers become even more striking when compared with cricket's biggest global event. The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 offered a total prize pool of $10 million, a fraction of what FIFA is distributing for its showpiece tournament.

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However, comparing the two events requires an important caveat. FIFA's tournament features 48 nations drawn from every continent, while the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 involved only 10 teams. Football also enjoys a significantly larger global audience, broader sponsorship base and far greater broadcast revenues than international cricket.

Still, the numbers remain striking.

The minimum amount a nation will receive for qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026 is $12.5 million, consisting of a $10 million awarded to teams eliminated in the group stage and a $2.5 million preparation grant. In other words, a team that fails to win a single match at the tournament will still earn more money than the ICC allocated across its entire Cricket World Cup 2023 prize pool.

Here's a breakdown of the prize money on offer at both tournaments.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Prize Money Breakdown

FIFA's $871-million package includes $703 million in performance-related prize money, with additional funding allocated for preparation and participation costs.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Prize Money Position Prize Money (USD) Champions $50 million Runners-up $33 million Third Place $29 million Fourth Place $27 million Quarter-finalists (5th-8th) $19 million each Round of 16 (9th-16th) $15 million each Round of 32 (17th-32nd) $11 million each Group Stage Exit (33rd-48th) $10 million each Preparation Grant $2.5 million per team

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize Money Breakdown

The ICC's distribution model for it's $10 million prize pool was more performance-driven, with teams incentivised to chase victories in the group stage, where each win carried a $40,000 bonus.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Tournament Finish Prize Money (USD) Champions $4 million Runners-up $2 million Losing Semi-finalists $800,000 each Group Stage Exits $100,000 each Group Stage Win Bonus $40,000 per win

How The Two World Cups Compare

The total figures underline the gulf between football's and cricket's biggest tournaments.

FIFA's total distribution package of $871 million is approximately 87 times larger than the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 prize pool of $10 million.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 winners will collect $50 million, compared to $4 million for the Cricket World Cup champions. Even the runners-up in football will receive $33 million, while the Cricket World Cup runners-up earned $2 million.

The most telling comparison is at the opposite end of the table, with nations eliminated in the FIFA World Cup group stage set to receive $10 million in prize money, regardless of performance, equalling the entire prize pool distributed across the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

That disparity is not necessarily a reflection of the value of the two tournaments. Rather, it illustrates the scale of football's global commercial machine. With 48 participating nations, worldwide broadcast reach and sponsorship revenues unmatched by any other sporting event, FIFA operates in a financial universe that few sports organisations can approach.

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