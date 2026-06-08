FIFA World Cup 2026 Rich List: Ronaldo To Messi — Football's Biggest Earners Ranked

Football fans across the globe are waiting for the start of the FIFA World Cup this month. The tournament is set to be the last one for big names such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, among others.

Many of football's biggest names will be vying to get their hands on the golden trophy. For Ronaldo, the title is the biggest accolade eluding him so far. Apart from Ronaldo and Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Mo Salah and Erling Haaland will also feature in the World Cup.

Many of these players have already been making millions, even before the tournament starts. Here is a list of the top 10 highest-paid players at the FIFA 2026 World Cup and their earnings over the past year, as per Sportico.

Highest-Paid Players at the 2026 World Cup

1. Cristiano Ronaldo: $295 million

The Portuguese captain has made several additions to his business empire in recent months, including tie-ups with Brazilian streamer LiveModeTV and Herbalife subsidiary, HBL Pro2col Software LLC.

Ronaldo has also had a stellar season with Al-Nassr, leading the side to their 11th Saudi Pro League title. His 28-goal campaign during the season, has brought Ronaldo closer to the 1,000-goal milestone.

2. Lionel Messi: $140 million

Messi will be hoping to help Argentina win back-to-back titles at this year's World Cup. The Argentine's business ventures have also gained attention in recent years. Messi's family operates a lower-tier club in Argentina called Leones de Rosario. He also has the option to take an ownership stake in Inter Miami, his MLS club, once he retires.

3. Kylian Mbappé: $100 million

The French footballer has remained one of the most bankable stars in the sport, counting Oakley, Hublot and Fairmont Hotels among his endorsements.

4. Erling Haaland: $80 million

Haaland has taken Norway to their first World Cup berth in 28 years. The Manchester City striker has also turned his attention to another sport: chess. Haaland started Chess Mates, which has a stake in the parent firm of the Total Chess World Championship Tour.

5. Vinicius Jr.: $60 million

Vinicius Jr. will be hoping to give a dominating performance in this edition of the World Cup. His side, Brazil, will be managed by Carlo Ancelotti, who helped Vinicius Jr. and Real Madrid to two LaLiga and Champions League titles between 2021 and 2025.

6. Mohamed Salah: $55 million

Mo Salah's talents need no introduction. The Egyptian player is keen to find a new destination for his skills after his exit from Liverpool. After a Champions league trophy, two Premier League titles and several other club records, Salah may shift to the Saudi Pro League or MLS.

7. Sadio Mané: $54 million

Senegal are hoping to boost their World Cup chances with the return of Mané. The Al-Nassr player has stakes in fourth-division French club Bourges Foot 18. Mané also works with New Balance.

8. Riyad Mahrez: $53 million

The 35-year-old will be hoping to repeat Algeria's historic feat of reaching the round of 16 in 2014. This is Mahrez's last World Cup.

9. Jude Bellingham: $44 million

Bellingham was a key player in England's previous World Cup campaign. The 22-year-old will wear jersey No. 10, which is typically assigned to a side's most crucial playmaker. Apart from his stint with Three Lions, Bellingham has picked up a stake in English cricket franchise Birmingham Phoenix for $1.35 million.

10. Lamine Yamal: $43 million

Yamal powered Barcelona to their second consecutive La Liga title this season. The 18-year-old is seen as having a strong chance of bringing the title home as Spain are considered as World Cup favourites.

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Top Stars To Miss Out On FIFA World Cup 2026

Several top players are missing out on the high-stakes tournament. Brazil's Rodrigo and Joao Pedro, England's Cole Palmer and Harry Maguire, and Poland's Robert Lewandowski are among the big names who won't be seen at the marquee tournament.

Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessandro Bastoni and Riccardo Calafiori will also sit out the World Cup. Both Poland and Italy failed to make it to the top tournament.

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