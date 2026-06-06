FIFA World Cup: From Muchachos To Three Lions '98 — A Look At Iconic Team Anthems

The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway, and with it comes the return of some of football's most iconic soundtracks. While FIFA unveils official tournament songs every four years, many of the tracks most closely associated with World Cup teams were not created by governing bodies or marketing campaigns.

Instead, they emerged from terraces, dressing rooms and fan communities before becoming symbols of national identity. From Argentina's emotional "Muchachos" to England's enduring "Three Lions," these songs have become part of football folklore.

Argentina (2022): Muchachos, Ahora Nos Volvimos a Ilusionar

The melody originated from Argentine band La Mosca Tsé-Tsé's 2003 song Muchachos, esta noche me emborracho. In 2021, schoolteacher Fernando Romero rewrote the lyrics following Argentina's Copa América triumph and the death of Diego Maradona.

The chant quickly spread across stadiums and social media, eventually being officially recorded by the band before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The song references Argentina's football history, past heartbreaks and the legacies of Maradona and Lionel Messi. Its central message, "now we have hope once again," resonated with supporters and could be heard belted around stadiums in Qatar as Argentina went on to win its third World Cup title.

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England (1998): Three Lions (Football's Coming Home)

Written by Ian Broudie of The Lightning Seeds alongside comedians Frank Skinner and David Baddiel, Three Lions was originally commissioned by the Football Association as the official England theme for the Euro '96 tournament before being reworked as Three Lions '98 ahead of the World Cup in France.

Unlike many sporting anthems, the song embraces England's history of near-misses and disappointments rather than guaranteeing success. The phrase "Football's Coming Home" has since become one of football's most recognisable slogans.

Every major England tournament run has sparked a revival of the track, ensuring its place as one of the sport's most enduring anthems.

Mexico (2018): Cielito Lindo

Long before football stadiums adopted it, Cielito Lindo was a traditional Mexican folk song written by composer Quirino Mendoza y Cortés in 1882.

Over time, Mexican supporters transformed the song into a sporting anthem. Its famous chorus, "Ay, ay, ay, ay, canta y no llores," ("Sing and don't cry") has become a familiar soundtrack at World Cups.

The chant gained global attention during the 2018 tournament in Russia, where Mexican fans filled stadiums with the song during their memorable campaign, including a famous victory over Germany.

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France (2018): Ramenez la Coupe à la Maison

French rapper Vegedream released Ramenez la Coupe à la Maison ("Bring the Cup Back Home") during the 2018 World Cup.

The song was quickly embraced by Didier Deschamps' squad, becoming a regular fixture in dressing-room celebrations and team-bus journeys throughout France's title-winning campaign in Russia.

Its lyrics celebrate key members of the squad, including Kylian Mbappé and N'Golo Kanté, while reflecting the youthful energy and diversity of the team that captured France's second World Cup crown.

Italy (1990): Un'estate Italiana (Notti Magiche)

Few World Cup songs enjoy the legendary status of Un'estate Italiana. Originally composed by electronic music pioneer Giorgio Moroder, the track achieved iconic status when Italian artists Gianna Nannini and Edoardo Bennato recorded the Italian version for Italia '90.

Known to many fans as Notti Magiche ("Magical Nights"), the song remains closely associated with one of football's most celebrated tournaments.

More than three decades later, its soaring melody continues to evoke memories of a golden era of World Cup football.

Brazil (1970): Pra Frente Brasil

Composed by Miguel Gustavo ahead of the 1970 World Cup, Pra Frente Brasil became synonymous with Pelé's legendary Brazil side that won the tournament in Mexico.

Built around samba rhythms and patriotic themes, the song captured the excitement surrounding one of football's greatest teams. Its catchy chorus helped make it one of Brazil's most recognisable football anthems.

Despite its complicated political backdrop, the song remains closely linked to Brazil's historic triumph and the enduring mythology of the Seleção.

Brazil (2014): País do Futebol

Ahead of the 2014 World Cup on home soil, Brazil found a modern soundtrack in País do Futebol by MC Guimê and Emicida.

Featuring a young Neymar in its music video, the song reflected a different side of Brazilian football culture, blending funk and rap influences with themes of aspiration and social mobility.

The track became one of the defining unofficial anthems of the tournament and highlighted football's deep connection to everyday life in Brazil.

Belgium (2014): Ta Fête

When Belgium's much-hyped "Golden Generation" headed to the 2014 World Cup, the country's football association turned to Belgian music star Stromae.

His song Ta Fête combined an energetic electronic sound with lyrics that explored struggle, resilience and perseverance. Despite its darker undertones, the track became a rallying cry for Belgian supporters during the tournament.

As Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku emerged on the global stage, Ta Fête became the soundtrack to Belgium's rise as a footballing force.

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