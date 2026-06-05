FIFA World Cup 2026: Prize Money Up Nearly 49% From Qatar 2022 — Check Full Comparison

The FIFA World Cup has always been football's biggest tournament. In 2026, it will also be its most lucrative.

FIFA has allocated a record $871 million for participating nations at the expanded 48-team tournament. The biggest share of that amount, $655 million, will be distributed as prize money among the competing teams, representing a nearly 49% increase compared to the $440 million awarded at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The biggest rewards remain reserved for the teams that go deepest into the competition. The 2026 champions will receive $50 million, up from $42 million four years ago, while runners-up, third-place finishers and quarter-finalists will also earn more than their counterparts in Qatar.

The expanded format has also created an entirely new payout tier. Teams reaching the newly introduced Round of 32 will earn $11 million, a stage that did not exist under the previous 32-team format.

Interestingly, FIFA did not stop at its original financial plan.

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When the distribution package was first approved, $727 million was set to be distributed among the participating nations. However, following discussions with member associations over the logistical demands of staging a World Cup across the United States, Canada and Mexico, FIFA later increased the overall fund to $871 million.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the organisation's strong financial position allowed it to provide greater support to participating federations.

“FIFA is proud to be in its most solid financial position ever, enabling us to help all our member associations in an unprecedented way. This is one more example of how FIFA's resources are reinvested back into the game,” Infantino said in a FIFA statement.

The revised package increased both preparation funding and guaranteed participation payments, ensuring every qualified nation receives a larger financial cushion before a ball is kicked.

As things stand, every team participating at the World Cup is guaranteed at least $12.5 million, combining preparation funding and participation payments. For those capable of making a deep run, however, the rewards on offer are higher than at any previous FIFA World Cup.

The table below shows how prize money at every stage of the tournament compares with the payouts awarded at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

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