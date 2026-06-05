'Shell Game': FIFA Accused Of Offloading Unsold World Cup Tickets On Resale Sites At Lower Prices

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is barely a week away, but the tournament has been hit by yet another ticketing controversy as allegations emerge that FIFA is using secondary resale websites to move unsold inventory while keeping official ticket prices high. The claims arrive at a time when FIFA is already facing legal scrutiny in the United States over its ticketing practices and stadium seating disclosures.

The latest dispute centres on tickets for the Saudi Arabia vs Cape Verde group-stage match at Houston's NRG Stadium. Florian Ederer, an economics professor at Boston University, shared screenshots on X from resale marketplace SeatGeek showing unusually large blocks of adjacent seats available for purchase.

Ederer pointed out that the listings did not resemble a normal resale market, where tickets are typically sold individually or in small groups by fans unable to attend a match.

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Instead, entire rows and sizeable blocks appeared on the platform at once, with some seats reportedly available for around $200. Comparable seats on FIFA's official platform were listed at roughly $700. Ederer alleged that the pattern suggested unsold inventory was being "dumped in bulk" onto secondary marketplaces at lower prices.

In simple terms, the accusation is that FIFA may be using third-party resale sites to quietly sell tickets it has struggled to move, rather than officially reducing prices on its own platform. Critics argue that publicly cutting prices on their own platform could trigger refund demands or complaints from fans who had already purchased tickets at significantly higher rates.

The allegations remain unproven, with SeatGeek strongly denying any collusion with FIFA, stating that it has no partnership or distribution agreement with the governing body. FIFA has yet to publicly address the specific claims.

The controversy has emerged against the backdrop of a broader investigation into FIFA's World Cup ticketing operations. In late May, New York Attorney General Letitia James and New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport issued subpoenas to FIFA as part of an inquiry into complaints that fans may have been misled about stadium seating configurations and ticket availability. The investigation follows mounting criticism over pricing practices and alleged discrepancies between advertised and actual seating plans.

Ticket prices have been among the most contentious issues of the 2026 tournament build-up. FIFA's adoption of a dynamic-pricing model, common in North American sports and entertainment but largely unfamiliar to World Cup fans, has resulted in dramatic price swings and record-high costs for premium matches.

According to a Guardian report last month, the most expensive ticket for the final in 2022 was about $1,600 at face value, while in 2026 the most expensive ticket for the final is about $11,000 at its original price.

FIFA's broader ticketing strategy has also attracted criticism. Sales have been released in multiple phases, while supporters wishing to resell tickets are required to use FIFA's official resale marketplace. The governing body takes a commission from both buyers and sellers on those transactions, a structure that has drawn fresh scrutiny following allegations about discounted inventory appearing on other third-party platforms.

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