'Stability For Next Three Years': How India-UK Trade Ties May Shape Up Under New PM Andy Burnham

India-UK relations are expected to remain on a strong footing under Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham, with diplomats, business leaders and strategic experts predicting continuity in trade, investment and defence cooperation following the implementation of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

Burnham formally took charge as UK prime minister on Monday after being elected unopposed as Labour Party leader, succeeding Keir Starmer. His appointment comes at a time when bilateral ties are at their strongest in more than a decade, helped by recent high-level engagements and the coming into force of CETA.

Lord Karan Bilimoria, Cobra Beer founder and co-chair of the India All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG), expressed confidence that Burnham will continue to prioritise India and hopes that the political instability that is bringing in the UK's seventh prime minister in 10 years will make way for some steadiness.

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"Stability for at least for the next three years until the next general election, so that businesses in the UK and in India can invest in each other's countries... which will create jobs on both sides," said Bilimoria.

"We need to double our trade, going from nearly 50 billion pounds today to 100 billion pounds by 2030... I'm very confident of a very bright future for the UK and India from now onwards," he said.

Indian diplomats also expect Burnham's leadership to strengthen engagement beyond London. Vishakha Yaduvanshi, India's Consul General in Manchester, said Burnham has consistently supported closer ties between India and northern England.

"Over this past year, we have valued close engagement with the Greater Manchester authorities, particularly Mr Andy Burnham, whose energy and warm support has done much to strengthen India-North England ties," Yaduvanshi told PTI.

She said the opening of India's Consulate in Manchester last year marked a significant step in expanding engagement with the region's industries, universities and sporting institutions. Yaduvanshi also pointed to Burnham's 2019 visit to India, his meeting with former Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami in late 2025, and his participation in the India-North England Opportunity Summit earlier this year as evidence of his long-term commitment to the relationship.

During his India visit in 2019, Burnham travelled to Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi and identified digital technology, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, engineering, tourism, sports and academia as sectors with significant potential for collaboration.

Rajesh Agrawal, chair of Labour Friends of India, said Burnham's track record reflects a focus on building long-term partnerships through business, innovation, higher education and improved connectivity, including direct air links between Manchester and India. Agrawal added that Burnham's emphasis on devolved governance could also encourage stronger engagement with India's states.

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Strategic experts expect defence cooperation to remain another key pillar of the relationship. Rahul Roy-Chaudhury, Senior Fellow for South Asia at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), said Burnham has an opportunity to build on the momentum created by recent bilateral visits and CETA.

"New PM Andy Burnham has an opportunity to deepen these improved India-UK ties, deliver on the prosperity agenda and ensure a landmark dividend on bilateral defence and strategic cooperation," Roy-Chaudhury told PTI.

The London-based 1928 Institute said the incoming government inherits a favourable relationship with India but should establish an India Task Force or appoint a dedicated trade envoy to sustain momentum.

Labour peer and technology entrepreneur Uday Nagaraju said the next phase of the partnership would focus on translating the trade pact into investment, exports, research collaborations and opportunities for smaller businesses in both countries.

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