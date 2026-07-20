Arijit Singh Back From Retirement, To Sing Awarapan 2's 'Yeh Awarapan'

Singer Arijit Singh is set to return to playback singing with Yeh Awarapan, the first song from Awarapan 2. The track marks his comeback months after he announced his retirement from taking up new playback assignments. Composed by Amaal Malik and penned by Rashmi Virag, the song is scheduled to release on July 21 across music streaming platforms.

According to Pinkvilla, the song reunites Arijit Singh with Vishesh Bhatt, who has played a key role in shaping the music of the Awarapan franchise. The report stated that the makers wanted a song that could capture the emotional journey of Emraan Hashmi's character, Shivam Pandit, and believed Arijit's voice was the ideal choice for the track.

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Reunion With Vishesh Films

Arijit Singh and Vishesh Films have collaborated on several successful Bollywood songs over the years. Their musical association began with Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2 and continued with chartbusters such as Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2, Muskurane from CityLights, the title tracks of Khamoshiyan and Hamari Adhuri Kahani, and Pal from Jalebi.

With Yeh Awarapan, the singer and the production house are coming together once again after delivering several memorable soundtracks.

About Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role alongside Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, and Atul Kumar. The film is produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar, and written by Bilal Siddiqui. It is slated to release in theatres on Aug. 14.

Arijit Singh's Retirement Announcement

Earlier this year, in January, Arijit Singh surprised fans by announcing that he would no longer accept new playback singing assignments. In a note shared on Instagram, the singer thanked listeners for their continued support over the years and said he had decided not to take on any new playback projects going forward.

With the release of Yeh Awarapan, Arijit Singh is now returning to playback singing, making the upcoming Awarapan 2 track his first project since that announcement.

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