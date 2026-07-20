Who Is Sakshi Jha? India's Got Latent's 'Man-Hater' Contestant Suspended From Job

Sakshi Jha has become one of the most talked-about contestants from India's Got Latent Season 2. After her controversial audition went viral, the Bihar-based teacher is back in the news following reports that she has been suspended from her teaching job.

Why Did Sakshi Jha Go Viral?

Sakshi Jha is a Bihar-based teacher and social media content creator who went viral after appearing on India's Got Latent Season 2. Her audition quickly went viral after she introduced herself by saying, "I am a man-hater."

When the judges asked whether her views also extended to the men in her own family, she replied, "I've father, but he's still a man. I hate him too. I hate my grandfather too. I hate my brother too", explaining that her feelings stemmed from what she described as "generational trauma."

The controversy deepened when Sakshi revealed that one of her life goals was, "to get drunk and beat my husband with a belt."

Her remarks left the judges stunned and soon went viral on social media, drawing criticism from many viewers who questioned whether such statements were appropriate, especially from someone working as a teacher.

Sakshi also became the first contestant in India's Got Latent Season 2 to receive zero points from every judge. Despite the unanimous score, she rated her own performance 8 out of 10, making the moment even more talked about.

Why Is She Back In The News?

Sakshi is now making headlines after reports claimed that she has been suspended from her teaching job in Bihar following the backlash over her comments on the show. According to a report by MissMalini, disciplinary action has reportedly been taken against her.

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However, neither the Bihar government, the state's education department nor the school where she teaches has officially confirmed the reported suspension. For now, the claims remain unverified.

The reports have also triggered a debate on social media. While some users feel teachers should be accountable for their public statements, others believe comments made on a comedy reality show should not have an impact on a person's career.

India's Got Latent Season 2

Hosted by comedian Samay Raina, India's Got Latent Season 2 premiered on June 20, 2026. Since its release, the show has stayed in the spotlight for its unconventional contestants, candid interactions and several viral moments.

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