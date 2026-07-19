Salman Khan's New Video Sparks Speculations About His Health, Worries Fans | Watch

Salman Khan's latest public appearance has sparked widespread concern after videos from an event in Mumbai went viral on social media. While the actor attended the programme to inaugurate a new facility, but it was his noticeably changed appearance that became the biggest talking point online.

Why Was Salman There?

The videos were taken during Salman's visit to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) office in Mumbai. He inaugurated the authority's new Data Collection and Verification Support Centre (IT Server Room) and also handed over house keys to beneficiaries.

Fans Worry About Salman's Health

As the videos went viral, fans expressed concern over Salman Khan's appearance, saying he looked thinner, older and unwell. While some questioned whether the clips were genuine, others hoped he was simply preparing for a role.

Amid the concern, many fans came out in Salman's support, urging people not to mock his appearance. Several said he was ageing naturally at 60 and praised him for embracing it gracefully, while others asked people to be kind, saying no one knows what he may be going through.

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Salman's Upcoming films

Even as fans worry and continue to speculate about his health, Salman is busy with his upcoming projects. He will next be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangda Singh. The film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan before being renamed and reportedly reworked.

Salman has also locked Eid 2027 for his next film with Nayanthara, currently referred to as SVC63 and directed by Vamshi Paidipally. He was last seen in a cameo as Jiva Mahala in Raja Shivaji, where fans praised his warrior look.

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