Salman Khan's New Video Sparks Speculations About His Health, Worries Fans | Watch

Salman Khan's latest public appearance has sparked widespread concern after videos from an event in Mumbai went viral on social media. While the actor attended the programme to inaugurate a new facility, but it was his noticeably changed appearance that became the biggest talking point online.
Why Was Salman There?
The videos were taken during Salman's visit to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) office in Mumbai. He inaugurated the authority's new Data Collection and Verification Support Centre (IT Server Room) and also handed over house keys to beneficiaries.
या संस्मरणीय भेटीतील काही क्षणचित्रे...#SRA #SlumRehabilitationAuthority #MumbaiSRA #DigitalTransformation #salmankhan pic.twitter.com/g4hXMASB0H— Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai (@srabrihanmumbai) July 18, 2026
Fans Worry About Salman's Health
As the videos went viral, fans expressed concern over Salman Khan's appearance, saying he looked thinner, older and unwell. While some questioned whether the clips were genuine, others hoped he was simply preparing for a role.
Is this Salman Khan fr? He looks extremely unwell ???? pic.twitter.com/ZknFWa6Tpm— Lakshay Mehta (@lakshaymehta08) July 19, 2026
Is everything ok with Salman Khan and his health ..? ???????? pic.twitter.com/dSSPmz0OCX— Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) July 19, 2026
Is he really Salman Khan? Is he alright? Doesn't look like ???? pic.twitter.com/qZd9RKpFMb— maithun (@Being_Humor) July 19, 2026
Does he look like Salman khan?— ????????????????????jaggirmRanbir???????????????????? (@jaggirm) July 19, 2026
Yes he is,age is now showing on his face. One can see his bodyguard Shera also.
He is now aging like Dharamendra. pic.twitter.com/TcCi6XM2Jd
Salman Khan has changed a lot within just one year. He looked good even a few months ago, but now he looks much older. He looks like someone in their 70s.#Salmankhan https://t.co/vbcSE32Ywt— Shiva (@shiva45Ro) July 19, 2026
Seeing this actually hurts man. You can literally see how exhausted and unwell he looks in his eyes, In a movie bhai can take on 50 people alone but right now look at the salman,— Kantala fc (@ifOnlyKantala) July 19, 2026
the aura is completely gone and his health is clearly catching up to him. What happened to salman… pic.twitter.com/oI4hHUFKPE
Can't see Salman Khan like this... Hoping it's just for the role and that he's doing well. ????— ᴛᴇᴀᴏʟᴏɢʏ ☕ (@jaan_tea) July 19, 2026
pic.twitter.com/RiA3phDBIt
This is real video ?— Cineholic (@Cineholic_india) July 19, 2026
This is real Salman khan ? pic.twitter.com/D0h8b6fBhV
What happened to Salman Khan guys ..?— ???????????????????????????? (@hasnainhu02) July 19, 2026
Looks older than his father. pic.twitter.com/nDI0OwStqT
End of an era ????— Mohammed Faizan Shaikh (@king7851007) July 19, 2026
It's really sad to see this condition of Salman khan. pic.twitter.com/DoTWG2vivi
Sad to see Salman Khan loosing his swag and charm pic.twitter.com/qJnpjVKptz— Sourabh Bakshi (@SourabhBakshi_) July 19, 2026
At first, i thought it may be some Salman Khan Duplicate ????— Miss Filmy (@MissFilmyAddict) July 19, 2026
But it's a Real Salman Khan ????????
What suddenly happened to him in last 3 to 4 months ???? pic.twitter.com/pK9EWqrHzi
What happened with Salman Khan (60)? Is he suffering from any serious disease, or is it just the age factor?— Oye GenZ (@OyeGenZ) July 19, 2026
He looks bald too ????
Can't recognise him as Salman Khan. https://t.co/Kd7MA9c8Zh pic.twitter.com/snFRQWl5bX
Amid the concern, many fans came out in Salman's support, urging people not to mock his appearance. Several said he was ageing naturally at 60 and praised him for embracing it gracefully, while others asked people to be kind, saying no one knows what he may be going through.
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It takes tremendous courage for an Indian movie superstar to publicly age. Rajinikanth did it. Now, Salman Khan deserves much respect for daring to accept his age gracefully in front of Bollywood cameras. In an industry obsessed with eternal youth, embracing reality is a powerful… pic.twitter.com/sthtgV1l0W— The Bharat Post (@TheBharatPost__) July 19, 2026
Hey ????— Ikigai???????????????????? (@sree_kanak81646) July 19, 2026
Don't mock salman khan Sir .
Wish him with Best words ,He needs Good wishes from people....
We don't know what phase they are going through...
Be Kind..
Bollywood celebs goto all extents to hide any insecurities, and here's Salman Khan at a public event - looking the age 60— Saffron Sting (@SaffronSting) July 19, 2026
He showed up like this, because either he has accepted his age gracefully or there's something wrong going on inside him
I am sure his PR team must have…
I am not a Salman khan fan however hes a 60 years old and looks fine for me, pls do not mock the aging based on his celebrity status, lets treat everyone as human— Mandalorian (@RK2point0) July 19, 2026
The best gift one can ever get is gift of youth! Make the most of it! Salman Khan did, a lot of us don't, and later think... Wish I had done this, I had done that. pic.twitter.com/HFqpL0H86d— यथार्थवादी (@BihariSarpanch) July 19, 2026
Salman Khan has aged. He is 60.— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 19, 2026
Time never stops for anyone. No matter how iconic someone is, time eventually catches up. pic.twitter.com/UHvWgZjoMz
Salman's Upcoming films
Even as fans worry and continue to speculate about his health, Salman is busy with his upcoming projects. He will next be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangda Singh. The film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan before being renamed and reportedly reworked.
Salman has also locked Eid 2027 for his next film with Nayanthara, currently referred to as SVC63 and directed by Vamshi Paidipally. He was last seen in a cameo as Jiva Mahala in Raja Shivaji, where fans praised his warrior look.
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