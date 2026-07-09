Human Rights Group Mulls Complaint Against FIFA President Gianni Infantino At IOC

FIFA President Gianni Infantino could soon come under scrutiny from the International Olympic Committee after human rights organisation FairSquare announced plans to file a formal complaint accusing him of violating political-neutrality rules through his public support for US President Donald Trump.

The move escalates an ongoing dispute between FairSquare and football's global governing body. FairSquare, which has its registered off in London, has already lodged a complaint with FIFA's Ethics Committee and now intends to take the matter to the IOC, where Infantino has served as a member since 2020, according to a report by Reuters.

FairSquare first submitted its complaint to FIFA's Ethics Committee in December 2025, alleging that Infantino repeatedly expressed public support for Trump and his policies, conduct it argues is incompatible with FIFA's neutrality obligations.

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The complaint also calls for an investigation into Infantino's role in introducing the FIFA Peace Prize and the decision to present its inaugural award to Trump during the FIFA World Cup draw. Last December. FIFA had claimed at the time that Trump was presented the award for "his tireless efforts to promote peace".

According to FairSquare, the move may have violated Article 15 of the FIFA Code of Ethics, which requires individuals bound by the code to remain politically neutral in their official duties. A breach of the provision can result in sanctions ranging from a minimum fine of 10,000 Swiss francs (around $12,400) to a ban of up to two years from football-related activities.

The organisation has further asked FIFA to determine whether the creation of the annual Peace Prize and its presentation to Trump were approved by the FIFA Council or carried out solely at Infantino's discretion. "If Mr Infantino acted unilaterally and without any statutory authority, this should be considered an egregious abuse of power," FairSquare said.

On Tuesday, IOC president Kirsty Coventry confirmed that no complaint had yet been received by the Olympic body's ethics commission but said it would be examined if one was formally submitted.

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Support for the complaint has also grown in recent weeks. FairSquare said 50 members of the European Parliament have written to FIFA's Ethics Committee backing its request for an investigation. The Norwegian Football Federation has also formally urged FIFA to examine whether Infantino's actions surrounding the Peace Prize violated the organisation's statutes on political neutrality.

The controversy comes amid broader scrutiny of Infantino's leadership during the World Cup. Earlier in the tournament, FIFA lifted the suspension of United States forward Folarin Balogun, allowing him to feature in the Round of 16 tie against Belgium which the co-hosts lost. Trump, in a press conference, accepted that he appealed to Infantino to review the case. Infantino, however, denied having any involvement in the final decision to overturn the suspension.

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