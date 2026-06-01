US-Iran Deal: Iran To Propose Changes To Peace Draft MoU As Trump Seeks Tougher Terms

Efforts to secure a framework agreement between the US and Iran have hit a fresh hurdle, with Tehran preparing to submit amendments to a draft memorandum of understanding after President Donald Trump pushed for tougher terms in the proposed deal. According to Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency, which cited a source familiar with the negotiations, Tehran will apply its own revisions to the draft text and has not accepted the changes proposed by Washington.

“The exchange of texts is continuing, and Iran will naturally apply its own amendments to the text as well. Nothing has been finalized yet,” the source told Tasnim. The comments show the fragile state of negotiations that had appeared to be entering their final phase after weeks of indirect talks aimed at ending the conflict and restoring stability to the region.

Trump Pushes for Tougher Conditions

The latest development comes after Trump reportedly sent a revised version of the draft agreement back to Tehran with tougher conditions attached.

While the exact changes remain unclear, reports suggest the US president was uncomfortable with provisions that could involve unfreezing Iranian assets. Trump has repeatedly criticised the Obama-era nuclear agreement, which included sanctions relief and access to frozen funds.

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US officials also indicated that Trump has grown frustrated with the pace of Iran's response to previous proposals and is seeking to accelerate the process by increasing pressure on Tehran to accept the broader framework. The revised document has reportedly been forwarded to Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, for consideration, though the process of securing approval from Tehran's leadership could further delay negotiations.

What Is in the Draft Agreement?

The proposed memorandum of understanding is designed primarily as a framework to stop hostilities rather than resolve all outstanding disputes between the two countries. Under the emerging proposal, Iran would remove its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for global oil and gas trade, while the US would gradually ease restrictions on Iranian ports and provide limited sanctions relief.

The draft is also expected to include provisions that could extend the current ceasefire by 60 days and potentially help de-escalate fighting involving Iran-backed groups, including Hezbollah in Lebanon.

However, some of the most contentious issues remain unresolved. Questions surrounding Iran's nuclear programme, including the future of its enriched uranium stockpile and limits on future enrichment activities, would be deferred to a separate negotiating track during the proposed 60-day period.

Despite the ongoing talks, Iranian officials have continued to signal that they are preparing for the possibility that negotiations fail. “The criterion for Iran is a text that we ourselves accept,” the source told Tasnim, adding that Iran remains fully prepared if no agreement is ultimately reached.

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