Tiger Shroff Safe After Firing Incident In Juhu; Mumbai Police Begin Probe

Three assailants drove by Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff via motorcycle and fired bullets at him his driver in Juhu, Mumbai, as per NDTV. Shroff's driver and a civillain sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital. Shroff is safe, according to intial details. There were no reports of gunshot injuries from the attack.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the shooting. The gang further issued a fresh threat against actor Salman Khan.

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Bishnoi and his gang have been linked to murder, extortion, and arms and drug trafficking in India and abroad. Canada has also accused the gang of potential involvement in the murder of prominent Sikh activist and Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar near Vancouver.

Canada has designated notorious Indian mob boss, Lawrence Bishnoi, and his gang a “terrorist entity”. The announcement was made by Canada's Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree on Sept. 29.

One of the indictments names jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, 33, of Punjab, India, as the alleged head of a global criminal enterprise. Prosecutors said Bishnoi used smuggled mobile phones and internet-based communication devices from prison to direct assassinations, shootings, extortion, kidnappings, drug trafficking and human smuggling.

The Bishnoi gang has been linked to several high-profile killings in India and abroad. These include the May 2022 murder of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala and the October 2024 killing of Mumbai politician Baba Siddique.



Bishnoi's network is also alleged to have had a hand in the December 2023 killing of Rajput leader Sukhdev Gogamedi and a 2025 firing outside actor Salman Khan's residence.

.An indictment from American law enforcement agencies alleged that Bishnoi and Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, ordered the killing of Nijjar, who was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023. Court documents identify the victim by the initials "H.S.N.".

Prosecutors said the Bishnoi network used high-profile violence to create fear among Indian diaspora communities and then exploited that fear for extortion. The gang also allegedly used WhatsApp and other encrypted messaging platforms to threaten victims in the US and elsewhere.

(This is a developing story.)

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