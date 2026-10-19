Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid: All Three Shooters Involved In Firing Nabbed From Kota In Rajasthan

In a major breakthrough in the alleged assassination attempt on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, police have arrested all three accused involved in the firing incident. The suspects were apprehended in Kota, Rajasthan.

The identity of the arrested shooters is yet to be established and they are being questioned.

On Sunday evening, unidentified assailants opened fire at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person were injured.

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The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a viral social media post.

The Mumbai Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against three unidentified persons in connection with the firing incident, and the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch, officials said.

With the Crime Branch taking over the probe, investigators were probing all possible angles to the case, including potential links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

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Describing the perpetrators as cowards, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the police took every threat seriously and would ensure that those responsible were brought to justice.

"These are cowards who attempt to strike from hiding. Their attempts will be foiled," he asserted.

Fadnavis also issued a stern warning following the firing on actor Tiger Shroff's car, saying that no gang or individual involved in threatening people would be spared.

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"Be it any gang or individual, no one will be spared. Mumbai Police knows how to deal with those who try to operate by issuing threats. As I said, their handlers may be hiding anywhere; the process will have to be completed, but we will certainly ensure action."

The Chief Minister said that Mumbai Police had demonstrated in the past that it could track down perpetrators operating from anywhere in the world.

"Every aspect related to this incident will be analysed, and all necessary steps will be taken. Mumbai Police is regarded as a very professional force and will take all measures required after such an incident."

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