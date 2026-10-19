'No One Will Be Spared': CM Devendra Fadnavis' Big Warning After Tiger Shroff's Car Firing Incident

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday issued a stern warning following the firing on actor Tiger Shroff's car, saying that no gang or individual involved in threatening people would be spared.

On Sunday evening, gunmen opened fire on Tiger Shroff's car near Pushpa Park in Mumbai's Juhu. The actor escaped unhurt. However, his driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured in the incident.

Fadnavis made the comment while speaking in Nagpur.

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"Be it any gang or individual, no one will be spared. Mumbai Police knows how to deal with those who try to operate by issuing threats. As I said, their handlers may be hiding anywhere; the process will have to be completed, but we will certainly ensure action."

The Chief Minister said that Mumbai Police had demonstrated in the past that it could track down perpetrators operating from anywhere in the world.

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"Every aspect related to this incident will be analysed, and all necessary steps will be taken. Mumbai Police is regarded as a very professional force and will take all measures required after such an incident."

The Chief Minister also took a swipe at the Opposition for "politicising" the firing incident.

"I want to state clearly that opposition parties are trying to target us. They should introspect. These are the same people during whose tenure the government itself got its own police to carry out a murder. Have they forgotten the Mansukh Hiren murder? Have they forgotten how money was taken in transfer and posting matters, or how their ministers had to go to jail? I have assured Tiger Shroff that he need not worry. We will track down those responsible and ensure his complete safety."

After the firing incident, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal accused the Mahayuti government of creating a "jungle raj" in the state following the firing incident involving Shroff and demanded Fadnavis's resignation on moral grounds over the deteriorating law and order situation.

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In a post on X, Sapkal questioned who would guarantee the safety of ordinary people if an actor could be targeted in a firing incident on a Mumbai street.

He alleged that the law and order situation in Maharashtra had deteriorated, criminals no longer feared the law, and the Chief Minister had lost control over the police administration.

In a post on X, Congress leader Sachin Sawant said Mumbai appeared to be in the grip of chaos and accused Fadnavis of failing to maintain law and order.

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad also blamed Fadnavis for the situation.

"Does Mumbai have law and order? Does the police still command the same authority and respect as before? Are criminals afraid of the police?

"If actors and political leaders are not safe, what can we say about the safety of ordinary citizens?" she asked in a video statement.

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