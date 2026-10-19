Tiger Shroff Net Worth 2026: Films, Brand Endorsements, Businesses, Luxury Properties And More

Actor Tiger Shroff, son of film veteran Jackie Shroff, had a narrow escape following a firing incident involving a vehicle carrying him in Mumbai's Juhu area on October 18, 2026.

After the incident, his estimated net worth, film remuneration, brand endorsements and property investments have come into focus.

The actor has built an estimated fortune of Rs 248 crore through films, business ventures and real estate, according to The Economic Times.

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Film fees and brand endorsements

Shroff, who made his Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014, reportedly charges between Rs 25 crore and Rs 30 crore per film, depending on the project and shooting schedule. His filmography includes the Baaghi franchise, War, Student of the Year 2 and Singham Again.

Apart from acting, brand endorsements contribute significantly to his earnings. The actor reportedly charges around Rs 3 crore per advertising campaign, reflecting his commercial presence across entertainment, fitness and lifestyle brands.

Fitness businesses and production venture

Shroff has diversified his income through fitness-related businesses. In 2018, he launched PROWL, a fitness and lifestyle brand offering clothing and accessories.

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He is also associated with MMA Matrix, a mixed martial arts and fitness venture, while Tiger Shroff Films represents his production interests. These ventures provide additional income streams beyond his acting assignments and endorsement contracts.

Mumbai and Pune property investments

Real estate forms another part of the actor's reported portfolio. His residence in Mumbai's Bandra area is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 22.5 crore. The property reportedly features amenities including a private gym, a home theatre and a terrace.

In March 2024, Shroff reportedly purchased a 4,248-square-foot property at the Yoo Pune development in Hadapsar for Rs 7.5 crore. The property was subsequently reported to have been leased for approximately Rs 3.5 lakh per month, providing a potential rental income stream.

The actor has also reportedly sold an apartment in Mumbai's Khar West area for around Rs 15.6 crore. The transaction reflects his property dealings alongside investments in residential real estate.

Firing incident in Mumbai

A shooting incident took place near Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu, where unidentified armed men allegedly opened fire at a vehicle carrying Shroff. The actor was reportedly taken to Nanavati Hospital and escaped without gunshot injuries, although other people were injured.

Police launched an investigation, while alleged claims linking the incident to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang remained unverified, as per ET.

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The reported figures for Shroff's wealth, earnings and assets are media estimates and have not been independently confirmed through public financial disclosures.

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