'First And Last Warning': Who Is Anil Pandit, Who Claimed Firing At Tiger Shroff's Car?

The shots were fired at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai. The threat that followed was aimed at Salman Khan and anyone in Bollywood who works with him.

US-based gangster Anil Pandit claimed responsibility for Sunday evening's firing in Juhu. In an audio clip received by multiple security agencies, he names Harman Sandhu as his accomplice, threatens the film industry and demands that Khan apologise to Lawrence Bishnoi and the Bishnoi community.

Pandit claims Shroff had been warned earlier but had failed to listen. He then threatens to kill others in the industry who work with Khan, describing the message as the “first and last warning”.

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The recording also carries threats against Khan's family. Pandit's claim of responsibility has not been independently verified.

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Who Is Anil Pandit?

Until he left India, Pandit had no criminal cases against him, according to a source familiar with his background.

A native of Haryana's Panipat, he is believed to have reached the United States through the irregular migration channel known as the dunki route in 2024. The source said he subsequently began working for the Bishnoi gang.

Around eight months ago, Pandit replaced another gang member, Randeep Malik. Multiple cases have since been registered against him.

Despite invoking Lawrence Bishnoi's name in the recording, Pandit does not receive instructions directly from him, the source said.

His handler is Hari Chand Jaat, alias Harry Boxer, who has been operating from the US since 2022. Boxer has previously been booked in cases of extortion, robbery and attempted murder across Rajasthan, Punjab and Delhi.

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Another Attack, Another Claim

The firing in Juhu comes after attacks and threats involving other entertainment personalities.

On June 11, two motorcycle-borne gunmen opened fire outside Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa's 24HS Fitness Gym in West Delhi's Paschim Vihar. The attack took place around 4 am. Nobody was injured, and police recovered seven empty cartridges from the spot. The shooters were later arrested.

In Mumbai, shots were fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence on February 1. Threats to actor Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and another person followed.

In each of those threats, the senders claimed to belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Pandit has now invoked the same name after the firing on Shroff's car. Investigators still have to establish his role. His recording, however, places Khan at the centre of the threat and seeks to draw everyone who works with him into it.

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