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Diwali Stock Picks 2026: BEL, SBI, Blue Star, Infosys Among Monarch Networth's Top 14 Bets For Samvat 2083

The brokerage's picks span sectors such as banking, defence, healthcare, technology, capital goods and consumer durables. Among the stocks on its list are Aster DM Healthcare, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Bharti Airtel, and SBI

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Diwali 2026 Stock Picks
Source: NDTV Profit
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd.
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Infosys Ltd.
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Bharat Electronics Ltd.
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Bharti Airtel Ltd.
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Blue Star Ltd.
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Carborundum Universal Ltd.
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CCL Products (India) Ltd.
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HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.
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Indegene Ltd
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Pricol Ltd.
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State Bank Of India
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VA Tech Wabag Ltd.
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  • Monarch Networth Capital released 14 stock picks for Diwali Muhurat trading on Nov 8
  • Recommendations cover sectors like banking, defence, healthcare, tech, and consumer durables
  • Top upside potential stocks include Carborundum Universal and CCL Products at 52% each
What strategy should investors use during Muhurat trading?

With Diwali 2026 around the corner, investors are once again scouting for stocks that could add to their wealth over the next 12 months. 

As the market prepares for the start of Samvat 2083, the focus is now shifting to stock ideas that may deliver strong or meaningful returns in the new year.

Adding to the list of investment ideas, domestic brokerage Monarch Networth Capital has come out with 14 stock recommendations ahead of the Diwali Muhurat trading session, scheduled for Sunday, November 8.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The brokerage's picks span sectors such as banking, defence, healthcare, technology, capital goods and consumer durables. Among the stocks on its list are Aster DM Healthcare, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Bharti Airtel, Blue Star, Infosys and State Bank of India (SBI).

Monarch Networth Capital's Top 14 Diwali Stock Picks For Samvat 2083

The brokerage has assigned target prices to its recommended stocks, with projected upside potential varying across companies. Carborundum Universal and CCL Products feature among the stocks with the highest indicated upside potential of 52% each, followed by Vedanta Aluminium Metal with 48%.

Here is the complete list of Monarch Networth Capital's 14 stock recommendations, along with their respective sectors, target prices and estimated upside potential.

Monarch Networth Capital's 14 Diwali stock picks

StockSectorTarget Price (Rs)Upside (%)
Aster DMHealthcare83523%
BELDefence44921%
Bharti AirtelTelecom2,27015%
Blue StarConsumer Durables1,91117%
Carborundum UniversalCapital Goods1,56352%
CCL ProductsTea & Coffee1,41552%
HDFC AMCAsset Management2,68016%
IndegeneTechnology69118%
PricolAuto Ancillary80024%
State Bank Of India (SBI)Banking1,26531%
TBO TekTravel Platforms2,04333%
Vedanta Aluminium MetalMetals52548%
VA Tech WabagWater Recycling2,23523%
InfosysInformation Technology1,400-1,550Up To 30%

Source: Monarch Networth Capital

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