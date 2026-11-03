Diwali Stock Picks 2026: BEL, SBI, Blue Star, Infosys Among Monarch Networth's Top 14 Bets For Samvat 2083

With Diwali 2026 around the corner, investors are once again scouting for stocks that could add to their wealth over the next 12 months.

As the market prepares for the start of Samvat 2083, the focus is now shifting to stock ideas that may deliver strong or meaningful returns in the new year.

Adding to the list of investment ideas, domestic brokerage Monarch Networth Capital has come out with 14 stock recommendations ahead of the Diwali Muhurat trading session, scheduled for Sunday, November 8.

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The brokerage's picks span sectors such as banking, defence, healthcare, technology, capital goods and consumer durables. Among the stocks on its list are Aster DM Healthcare, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Bharti Airtel, Blue Star, Infosys and State Bank of India (SBI).

Monarch Networth Capital's Top 14 Diwali Stock Picks For Samvat 2083

The brokerage has assigned target prices to its recommended stocks, with projected upside potential varying across companies. Carborundum Universal and CCL Products feature among the stocks with the highest indicated upside potential of 52% each, followed by Vedanta Aluminium Metal with 48%.

Here is the complete list of Monarch Networth Capital's 14 stock recommendations, along with their respective sectors, target prices and estimated upside potential.

Monarch Networth Capital's 14 Diwali stock picks Stock Sector Target Price (Rs) Upside (%) Aster DM Healthcare 835 23% BEL Defence 449 21% Bharti Airtel Telecom 2,270 15% Blue Star Consumer Durables 1,911 17% Carborundum Universal Capital Goods 1,563 52% CCL Products Tea & Coffee 1,415 52% HDFC AMC Asset Management 2,680 16% Indegene Technology 691 18% Pricol Auto Ancillary 800 24% State Bank Of India (SBI) Banking 1,265 31% TBO Tek Travel Platforms 2,043 33% Vedanta Aluminium Metal Metals 525 48% VA Tech Wabag Water Recycling 2,235 23% Infosys Information Technology 1,400-1,550 Up To 30%

Source: Monarch Networth Capital

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