Alan Walker Announces Legend of Atlantis Tour In India: Here’s Everything You Need To Know 

The Norwegian DJ and music producer Alan Walker is heading back to India next year before travelling on to Europe, South America and Southeast Asia. Following its North American leg in January 2027, the upcoming tour will commence in March 2027.

Called the Legend of Atlantis tour, the tour will play across the south, east, west and north over two weekends. Walker's India tour will span six cities, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune and Delhi NCR, at prominent festival venues in the country like the Leisure Valley, Mahalaxmi Lawns, NESCO Hall 6, Aquatica Grounds and more.

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Alan Walker's connection with India has been built on some of the biggest moments the country has seen. He made his debut India tour in 2016 and Legend of Atlantis will mark his sixth tour of the country in a decade.

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On his previous India tour, the Norwegian producer created unforgettable experiences for over 200,000 fans across 13 cities. The tour also saw surprise appearances by a multitude of Bollywood celebrities including, Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan. Singer Guru Randhawa and the Shillong Chamber Choir joined Alan Walker on stage for a special performance together.

That momentum continued recently when Alan Walker performed at the opening of BMIC (Battlegrounds Mobile India International Cup 2026 (BMIC)) on October 30, drawing 4500 people on-ground.

Alan Walker India Tour Schedule 2027

March 19, 2027 (Friday): Venue to be announced, Hyderabad

March 20, 2027 (Saturday): District Arena at Terraform, Bengaluru

March 21, 2027 (Sunday): Aquatica Grounds, Kolkata

March 26, 2027 (Friday): NESCO Hall 6, Mumbai

March 27, 2027 (Saturday): Mahalaxmi Lawns, Pune

March 28, 2027 (Sunday): Leisure Valley, Delhi NCR

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Alan Walker's Tour Details

Legend of Atlantis is the next chapter in the World of Walker story, and the tour is being produced and ticketed exclusively in India by District. General sale for the tour will open on the District app from November 19, 2026, at 1 PM IST. The prices of the tickets had not been published yet.

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