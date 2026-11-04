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Over 50% Return In One Year: Auto Parts Maker's Stock Jumps 10% After 68% Surge In Q2 Profit

Top line or revenue from operations, surged 43.4% annually to Rs 389 crore in the September quarter of FY27, as against Rs 271 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

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Over 50% Return In One Year: Auto Parts Maker's Stock Jumps 10% After 68% Surge In Q2 Profit
This company's shares climb on strong Q2
Source: NDTV Profit
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Rolex Rings Ltd
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  • Rolex Rings shares rose 10.24% to Rs 186.10 after strong Q2FY27 results
  • Net profit increased 66.8% to Rs 73.9 crore from Rs 44.3 crore a year ago
  • Revenue surged 43.4% to Rs 389 crore in the September quarter of FY27
What is driving growth in the automotive forging sector?

Rolex Rings shares were buzzing in trade on Wednesday, with the scrip rising up 10.24% to hit an intraday high of Rs 186.10 per share on reporting strong numbers in the September quarter (Q2FY27) results.

At 1:54 pm, Rolex Rings shares were off day's high, but continued to trade higher, up 5.36% at Rs 177.85 per share.

Rolex Rings reported a net profit of Rs 73.9 crore, up 66.8% from Rs 44.3 crore profit a year ago.

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Top line or revenue from operations, surged 43.4% annually to Rs 389 crore in the September quarter of FY27, as against Rs 271 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surged 72.3% YoY to Rs 94.4 crore in the September quarter of FY27, from Rs 54.8 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

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Subsequently, EBITDA margin expanded 410 basis points (bps) to 24.3% in the Q2FY27, from 20.2% a year ago.

Rolex Rings Share Price History 

Rolex Rings shares have gained 9.29% over the past week and 14.58% in two weeks. The stock has declined 7.3% in the past month but has rallied 28.7% over three months and 23.8% in six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has surged 41.8%, delivering returns of 50.9% over the past year.

About Rolex Rings

Headquartered in Rajkot, Rolex Rings is among India's top forging companies, manufacturing and supplying hot-rolled, forged and machined bearing rings, along with complex automotive components. 

The company operates three manufacturing units equipped with forging, heat treatment and precision machining facilities.

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