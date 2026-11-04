Diwali 2026 School Holidays: Check State-Wise Vacation Dates And When they Reopen

Diwali 2026 will see students enjoy a break from studies as schools go on vacation, but the holiday schedules across India differ with some states offering extended breaks and some giving shorter festival holidays. With Diwali falling on a Sunday this year, the additional days off will depend on the holidays and vacations listed in each school's calendar. The holiday dates have been picked from various news reports.

Goa has scheduled a 20-day Diwali vacation, while West Bengal's longer break is combined with Durga Puja break and continues into November. In Maharashtra, revised local schedules mean that vacation and reopening dates differ by district and school categories.

Maharashtra

Schools in Maharashtra are following different Diwali vacation schedules and parents need to check the school calendar. In Pune, the revised schedule for recognised private secondary schools provides a break from November 5 to November 18, with classes expected to resume on November 19. These dates replace previously announced November 2–14 holiday break.

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Municipal and private aided primary schools in Mumbai have their Diwali break from November 5 to 23. With November 24 being a public holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti, classes are scheduled to resume on November 25.

Goa

Goa's Directorate of Education has fixed the Diwali vacation from November 2 to November 21 for the 2026–27 academic year, giving students a 20-day scheduled break.

Since November 22 falls on a Sunday, classes would ordinarily resume on Monday, November 23, subject to any additional holiday announced by the school. The department's order provides the same vacation dates across primary, secondary and higher secondary classes.

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West Bengal

The holiday model of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education provides an extended break for Durga Puja which continues from October 15 to November 12. The period spans 29 calendar days, although the notification accounts for 25 holidays excluding Sundays.

Bihar

Bihar's Education Department calendar schedules a continuous festive break from November 7 to November 17 for government schools. The 11-day period brings together holidays for Diwali, Chitragupt Puja, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja. Classes would resume on Wednesday, November 18.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan's Shivira academic calendar places the mid-term vacation from November 4 and November 15, giving students in schools 12 consecutive days away from regular classes. The break includes Diwali and other festivals and schools are scheduled to reopen on November 16.

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh's Diwali vacation will run from November 6 to November 11 following a revision of its earlier five-day break. According to the School Education Department's October 16 order, the revised dates apply to government, aided and unaided schools, along with specified teacher-training institutions. Regular classes are expected to resume on November 12 unless further instructions are issued.

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Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh's Basic Education Council calendar lists November 8 for Diwali, November 9 for Govardhan Puja and November 11 for Bhaiya Dooj and Chitragupta Jayanti.

These dates do not establish an uninterrupted November 8–11 vacation. November 10 remains a working day under the published schedule. Chhath Puja is listed on Sunday, November 15, while the November 16 observance of Veerangana Uda Devi Martyrdom Day is an optional state holiday.

Sikkim

Sikkim's holiday notification lists November 9 to November 11 for Laxmi Puja, or Deepawali, covering educational institutions under the state government. With Sunday, November 8 immediately before the notified holidays, institutions observing Sunday closure will have four consecutive days off. Any longer vacation will depend on the school's calendar.

Punjab

Punjab's public holiday calendar lists Diwali on November 8 and Vishwakarma Day on November 9. Guru Nanak Jayanti is listed separately on November 24, which identify festival holidays but do not establish any continuous school vacation. Students should refer to their school's circular for the full break and reopening date.

Haryana

Haryana's official public holiday notification includes November 9 for Vishvakarma Day and November 24 for Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti. The notification concerns public offices and does not confirm vacations for schools. Parents should check the education department's directions and their institution's holiday notice for the applicable school schedule.

Assam

Assam's SCERT academic calendar marks November 8 as a holiday for Kali Puja and Diwali, followed by a holiday on November 11 for Bhatri Dwitia. November 7, 9 and 10 are listed as class days. Schools following this calendar therefore do not have a continuous Diwali vacation across those dates unless an additional local or institutional order changes the schedule.

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