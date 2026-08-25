Eid-e-Milad 2026: Are Schools, Colleges, Banks Closed In Your State? Check Details

Eid-e-Milad, also known as Milad-un-Nabi or Mawlid, is one of the important religious observances for Muslims and will be celebrated in India on August 26, 2026. The occasion commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad, regarded as the final prophet in Islam.

Since the Islamic calendar follows lunar cycles, the corresponding Gregorian date changes every year. Moon-sighting practices can also influence the date of observance in some places.

Will Schools And Colleges Be Closed?

According to the calendar followed by some CBSE-affiliated schools in Noida and parts of Uttar Pradesh, August 25 has been marked as an Eid-e-Milad holiday. Meanwhile, some schools have marked August 26 as the Eid-e-Milad holiday.

The holiday schedule followed by a CBSE-affiliated school in one state may differ from that of another school, even if both institutions are affiliated with the same board.

Parents, students and teachers should therefore check their school's official academic calendar or latest notification to confirm whether the institution will remain closed on August 25 or August 26.

Colleges and universities may similarly follow state-specific or institutional holiday calendars, so students should check with their respective institutions before assuming there will be a holiday.

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Are Banks Closed?

Bank holidays are determined according to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar, which includes national and regional holidays as well as regular weekly closures.

Several bank branches across India are scheduled to remain closed for Eid-e-Milad on August 26. According to the latest RBI holiday calendar, banks in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand are among those scheduled to remain shut for Eid-e-Milad.

Meanwhile, branches in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh will remain closed on August 25 due to regional holidays.

Even when physical bank branches are closed, digital banking services such as UPI, mobile banking and internet banking generally continue to be available. ATMs are also expected to remain operational, subject to cash availability and local conditions.

As Eid-e-Milad is listed as a holiday in several official Indian holiday calendars on August 26, people are advised to verify the applicable holiday with their employer, school, college or local bank branch to avoid confusion over the exact date. The actual holiday arrangements may differ depending on the state, institution and organisation.

ALSO READ: Eid-e-Milad 2026: Is August 26 A Government Holiday In India? Check Date And Significance

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